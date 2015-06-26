(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+'
rating to Wintrust
Financial Corp.'s (WTFC) $125 million series D non-cumulative
perpetual
preferred stock issuance.
Dividends will be payable at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum
from the original
issue date to, but excluding, July 15 , 2025 and thereafter at a
floating rate
of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.06% per annum. The
proceeds will be used
for general corporate purposes, which may include, investments
at the holding
company level, providing capital to support growth, acquisitions
or other
business combinations, including FDIC-assisted acquisitions and
reducing or
refinancing existing debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid instrument is expected to be rated five notches lower
than WTFC's
Viability rating of 'bbb' in accordance with Fitch's 'Global
Bank Rating
Criteria' dated March 20, 2015. The preferred stock rating
includes two notches
for loss severity given these securities' deep subordination in
the capital
structure, and three notches for non-performance given that the
coupon of the
securities is non-cumulative and fully discretionary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
WTFC's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in its VR,
and would move in
tandem with any changes to its VR. For more information, please
see WTFC's most
recent press release dated Jan. 30, 2015.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Wintrust Financial Corp.
--Non-cumulative preferred stock 'B+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
