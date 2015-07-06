(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Banks Report Card: FY15
here
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, July 05 (Fitch) The performance of India's
state bank sector
remained challenged in FY15 (to end-March 2015), with continued
pressure on
asset quality and weak capital, according to Fitch Ratings'
Indian Banks Report
Card FY15 published on 6 July 2015. Capital needs are likely to
increase
substantially each year up until FY19. There are few indications
of a meaningful
recovery in earnings in the short term, though stressed assets
are likely to
have peaked and NPL accretion is easing.
A difficult year for Indian banks in FY15 was characterised by
weak credit
demand despite a gradually improving macro picture. State banks
in particular
continued to face asset-quality pressures, falling profitability
and weakened
capitalisation on an adjusted basis. System-wide loan growth, at
9.7%, was the
lowest over the past decade, and concentrated mainly in retail
and farm credit.
The system NPL ratio rose to 4.6% of total assets from 4.1% in
FY14, though the
bulk of the deterioration was accounted for by restructured
loans, as expected.
Consequently, the broader stressed-assets ratio (which includes
performing
restructured loans) spiked to 11.1%, from 10%.
Asset-quality pressures continued to be much higher for the
state banks, as
reflected in distinctly higher NPL ratios. Capital buffers have
consequently
deteriorated owing to the continued growth in NPLs and low
provisioning. Indian
banks' reported Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio improved to 9.7%
(up from 9.3% in
FY14), while the gap between private and state banks' Tier 1
ratios widened to
440bp.
Capital requirements for the system are substantial, and a
particular problem
for state banks which require the dominant share. Government's
recent
announcement to provide state banks more core equity than
budgeted will be
positive for stability, but reliance on external capital should
remain high with
Basel III implementation.
Nonetheless, the outlook for FY16 is more positive for Indian
bank credit. The
system-wide stressed-assets ratio is likely to begin falling
against the
backdrop of a more favourable economic environment. Gross NPL
accretion has
already shown signs of deceleration, and we forecast GDP growth
to gain momentum
and rise to 7.8%. This should also be positive for credit growth
as interest
rates come down - given what has been surprisingly weak demand
for credit.
Corporate leverage remains high, and the impact of the large
stock of stressed
assets is likely to continue hampering profitability.
Further analysis and information in Fitch Ratings' Indian Banks
Report Card FY15
can be found on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
