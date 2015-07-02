(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Wuzhou
International
Holdings Limited's (Wuzhou, B/Stable) USD100m 13.75% notes due
2018 a final
rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Following the notes issuance, Wuzhou has upsized its 13.75%
notes due 2018
(issued in September 2013 and January 2014) to USD300m from
USD200m, with the
same terms and conditions. The notes are rated at the same level
as Wuzhou's
senior unsecured rating of 'B' as they represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Wuzhou intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to repay
part of its
existing borrowings and for other general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversifying Outside Jiangsu Province: Contracted sales from
Jiangsu province
fell to 32% of total sales in 2014 from 54% in 2013, following
the launch of
projects in other provinces such as Zhejiang, Henan, Yunnan and
Hubei. This was
supported by a 28% year-on-year rise in contracted sales to
CNY6.6bn in 2014,
topping Wuzhou's full-year target of CNY6.5bn. January-May
contracted sales
increased 14.6% to CNY1.96bn in 2015 as well. We expect the
geographical
diversification to continue as Wuzhou is committed to expanding
into more major
industrial and regional capital cities in other provinces.
Improved Debt Structure: Wuzhou has improved its capital
structure after
offshore bond issuances totalling USD300m in 2013-2015; and an
offshore USD100m
convertible bond issue in September and October 2014. The
upcoming bond issuance
will help Wuzhou further lengthen its debt maturity profile and
reduce funding
cost.
Leverage Rising: Leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory, rose
to 36% at end-2014 due to a lower cash collection rate and
continued
construction capex during 2014. Fitch expects its leverage to
further increase
with its national expansion plan and initiative to expand in the
logistics
property market. Leverage will only exceed the 40% level at
which Fitch would
consider negative rating action if cash collection continues to
be weaker than
our expectation or Wuzhou acquires land aggressively.
Lower Margin to be Sustained: Wuzhou's gross profit margin (GPM)
peaked at 53%
in 2012 and fell to 34.8% in 2014. The GPM of 2H14 has dropped
further to 26.2%
due to more revenue contribution from lower-margin auxiliary
properties.
Wuzhou's EBITDA margin also slid to 13.6% in 2014 from 24.9% in
2013 due to high
selling, general and administrative expenses related to
expansion into new
cities. We believe it was also caused by more project deliveries
in third-tier
cities and we expect the lower margin to be permanent.
Partners Raise Wuzhou's Profile: Fitch believes that Wuzhou's
agreements to
cooperate with Ping An Real Estate and Global Logistic
Properties Limited (GLP;
BBB+/Stable) separately in providing financial services to
Wuzhou's SME clients
and co-developing wholesale centres and logistics facilities may
enhance the
competitiveness of Wuzhou's projects. Wuzhou can tap GLP's
expertise in
logistics and storage facilities and raise capital from Ping An
for project
development. Since the cooperation agreements are still at the
preliminary
stage, the earnings and capex requirements will be minimal.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average selling price of contracted sales to remain flat in
2015
- Contracted sales volume to reach CNY7bn target in 2015
- Land purchase cost equal to 10%-11% of contracted sales
- Construction cost equal to 50%-55% of contracted sales
- Gross margin to decline to 37% in 2015; EBITDA to remain above
20% in 2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Annual contracted sales being sustained above CNY8bn while
maintaining current
margins and credit metrics, and
- Increase in geographical diversification by establishing its
presence in a
greater number of provinces, and
-Satisfactory operating conditions for completed projects, in
particular for
those that have been open for more than three years
Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A significant reduction in annual contracted sales
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out business model
- Net debt/adjusted inventory being sustained above 40%
- EBITDA margin staying below 20% on a sustained basis
- Contracted sales/ total debt staying below 1.0x on a sustained
basis (2014:
1.2x).
