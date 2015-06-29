(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Shri
Trust H 2015's pass-through certificates (PTCs). The issuance
consists of notes
backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Sundaram
Finance Company
Limited (SFL), which also acts as the servicer for the
transactions. The ratings
are as follows (original balance is shown below):
INR1.51bn Series A PTCs due August 2019: 'BBB-sf'; Stable
Outlook
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with
the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled
payouts will be
net of distribution taxes on the income distributed by the trust
to the PTC
holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook reflect adequate external credit
enhancement (CE), and
SFL's origination practices, servicing experience and expertise
in collection
and recovery of commercial-vehicle loans in India. The
transaction is supported
by sound legal and financial structures.
For this transaction, the CE comprises a first-loss credit
facility (FLCF). The
FLCF is in the form of fixed deposits with Canara Bank
(BBB-/Stable/F3) and Axis
Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a
lien marked in
favour of the trustee.
The credit enhancement is deemed sufficient to cover the
commingling risks of
the servicer and the liquidity for the timely payment of the
PTCs. As of June
2015, Shri Trust H 2015 had current CE of 9.76% of the
outstanding pool balance.
Taking the revised data from India's Central Statistical Office
as the new
reference, Fitch forecasts India's GDP growth to accelerate to
8.0% in the
financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) and 8.3% in FY17.
Plenty of policy
initiatives are likely to have a positive effect on real GDP
growth, including
structural reforms and some fiscal and monetary policy
loosening, while it will
take time for such measures to have an impact on growth.
Government continues to
roll out reforms that are likely to support the investment
climate in the longer
run. The central government's budget, presented on 28 February
2015, showed a
continuation of this process and included efforts to reduce
infrastructure
bottlenecks.
The agency has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its
analysis and its
base-case default-rate assumptions. The default rate, default
timing, prepayment
rate, recovery rate and time to recovery, together with the
portfolio's
weighted-average yield, were stressed in Fitch's Asia-Pacific
Consumer ABS cash
flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash flow for timely
payment at the
current rating level.
No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the
transaction, since both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and denominated in Indian
rupee.
The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with
geographical
diversification in 18 Indian states. The collateral pool will be
assigned to the
trust at par, and had an aggregate outstanding principal balance
of INR1.51bn
and consisted of 2,939 loans to 2,778 obligors as of 28 February
2015. The
collateral pool had a weighted average (WA) original
loan-to-value ratio of
80.1%, a WA seasoning of 11.4 months, and a WA yield of 13.15 %.
As of the
cut-off date, loans in the securitised pool were mostly current,
with 6.8% of
the pool classified as 1-30 days past due.
The pool was also diversified at the obligor level, with the
largest obligor by
outstanding loan representing 0.51% of the total pool. The pool
comprised loans
secured by heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) at 38.0%; light
commercial vehicles
(LCV) at 36.2%; medium commercial vehicles (MCV) at 16.3%; and
small commercial
vehicles (SCV) at 9.5%. Each asset type was also divided further
into new and
used vehicles, except SCV, which comprised new vehicles only.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, Fitch may consider
downgrading the note
ratings in Shri Trust H 2015 to 'BBsf' if the base-case default
rate increases
by 30%, or 'BB+sf' if the base-case recovery rate declines by
30%. The
sensitivity analysis assumes that the CE and other factors
remain constant.
The note ratings may be upgraded if the rating of the credit
collateral bank
holding the FLCF deposits is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the
portfolio
performance remains sound, with adequate CE that can withstand
stress at above a
'BBB-sf' rating scenario.
At closing, SFL assigned commercial-vehicle loans to Shri Trust
H 2015, which in
turn issued the PTCs. The PTC proceeds were used to fund the
purchase of the
underlying loans in each transaction.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 20 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by SFL compared with SFL's
credit policy at
the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and
plausibility of
the information, and no material discrepancies were noted that
would have an
impact on Fitch's rating analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures (AUPs)
conducted on the
portfolios. The AUPs reported no material errors that would
affect Fitch's
rating analysis.
Descriptions of the representations, warranties, and enforcement
mechanisms for
the transactions are available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
links in this media release.
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were SFL, and HSBC
India as arranger. The originator has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
