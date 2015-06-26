(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder Franshion
Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also
affirmed Franshion Brillant Limited's bonds at BBB-.
The affirmation reflects Franshion's continuous strong
contracted sales growth
and high margins of property and land development. Although the
margins of hotel
and investment property (IP) business contracted in 2015 due to
one-off
pre-opening and listing expenses, Franshion still has one of the
strongest IP
portfolios in China.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Property and Land Development: Franshion's sales from
property
development rose 27% to CNY18.5bn in 2014, significantly ramping
up its business
scale. The company also recorded a strong gross profit margin of
46% in its land
development at Meixi Lake in Changsha, the capital of Hunan
province. The unsold
primary land amounted to 20,847,000 sqm and would sustain more
than 10 years
development to complement the core property development sales.
Fitch believes
Franshion will continue to actively develop property and land to
achieve sales
growth of around 20% in 2015.
Weaker Recurring EBITDA Temporary: The overall growth of
recurring income has
slowed down due to the weak 3.2% increase in hotel business in
2014, even though
rentals from IP still rose 12%. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins of
hotel decreased to
23.4% in 2014 from 39.8% a year ago while the IP segment margin
still held
relatively well. Lower margins were mainly due to escalated one
off pre-opening
expenses of three hotels and listing expenses. In the 1H15,
there is improvement
in occupancy and average daily rate at the three newly opened
hotels. Hyatt
Regency Chongming and Renaissance Beijing are expected to
generate positive
operating cash flow by the end of 2015. As the scale of
investment properties
and hotels in operation increases, Fitch expects the recurring
EBITDA to
interest coverage to improve to 0.6x in 2015 from 0.4x in 2014
on a
deconsolidated basis.
Increased Leverage to Moderate: Franshion's net debt/adjusted
inventory
including IP increased slightly to 39% at end-2014 from 34% at
end-2013. The net
leverage ratio is not expected to increase, given strong
contracted sales
performance, sufficient liquidity, and estimated capex for
future development.
Its strong relationship with domestic banks and diversified
funding sources also
keep Franshion's financial management flexible.
Advantage in Government Links: Franshion's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
locations of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- contracted sales (including primary land sales) to reach
RMB25bn in 2015,
RMB30bn in 2016 and growth at low to mid teens
- Gross profit margin of both property development and
development stays at 40%
- IP and hotel revenue enjoys single digit growth and EBITDA
margin at 40%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following ratios and numbers apply to Franshion after the
deconsolidation of
Jinmao Investment Holdings (JI), unless specified.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory including investment property
remaining above 35%
on a sustained basis
-Substantial decrease in margin and total sales in property
development and land
development from 2014
-(Recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio falling
below 0.5x on a sustained basis
-Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under
51% (53.98% as
at end-June 2015), or a shift from strategic projects due to
weakened
relationships with local governments
-Reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding
support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-maintaining (recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross
interest expense above
1.5x with similar scale and healthy leverage in property
development on a
sustained basis, or
-contracted sales from project development and land development
over CNY35bn
with strong margin on a sustained basis, while keeping healthy
leverage and
(recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio over 1.0x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 32788360
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987039">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
