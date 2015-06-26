(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) The continuing talks between the Greek
government and
the country's official creditors are testament to the political
will to secure
an agreement, but the time-consuming and often confrontational
nature of the
discussions heightens key risks to the credit profile of the
Greek sovereign and
its banks, Fitch Ratings says.
Thursday's Eurogroup meeting ended without an agreement, and
another meeting
will be held on Saturday. A deal would alleviate near-term risk
of an
uncontrolled Greek default and possible eurozone exit, but would
come just days
before the expiry of Greece's existing programme on 30 June.
Translating an initial agreement into a formal deal - and
another programme
extension - would require the approval of the Greek and some
other eurozone
parliaments (notably the German Bundestag), as well as rapid
legislation of
reforms by the Greek government. Elements in Syriza and its
junior coalition
partner have voiced their opposition to parts of this week's
proposals, for
example on pensions, VAT changes, and public sector wages. A
Greek government
split, a referendum on any proposed deal, or early elections,
could further
delay disbursements.
The lack of a deal to date has increased the risk that Greece
fails to make its
bundled IMF payments on 30 June, and the risk of capital
controls. Fitch's
sovereign ratings reflect the risk of default to private rather
than official
sector creditors, so missing the IMF payment would not
constitute a sovereign
ratings default, but it would be credit negative. Arrears to the
IMF by a
high-income economy are unprecedented and would indicate extreme
liquidity
stress.
Implications for Greece's sovereign rating would depend on the
country's ability
and willingness to cure the missed IMF payment, and the
institutions' response.
For example, if an outline deal were agreed or appeared
imminent, it is possible
that the European Central Bank would maintain Emergency
Liquidity Assistance
(ELA) to Greece's banks. Without ELA, Fitch believes capital
controls would
likely be imposed.
Even assuming a deal is struck, it is unlikely that Greece would
regain market
access by the end of an extended second programme. The struggle
to agree tax and
pension reforms, the heated rhetoric that has at times
accompanied this week's
discussions, and popular opposition to austerity in Greece,
suggest that
negotiating a third programme (or equivalent) will be
challenging, with
recurrent risks of a loss of trust between Greece and its
official creditors.
Prolonged uncertainty has done lasting damage to the Greek
economy. The hit to
investor, consumer, and depositor confidence could push the
economy from
stagnation to contraction (we forecast no growth this year).
We believe the financial standing of Greek banks has
deteriorated further during
2Q15 and anticipate that end-June financial statements will show
negative trends
in asset quality, liquidity and most key financial ratios.
Funding and liquidity
profiles will have worsened considerably due to deposit
withdrawals, and the
banking system is completely dependent on continued ELA.
The Bank of Greece reported EUR38bn of sector deposit
withdrawals between
end-November 2014 and end-May 2015, and withdrawals have
escalated. Press
reports indicated that they hit daily highs of EUR1bn-EUR2bn at
times in the
last fortnight. ELA is the sole source of new funding for the
banks.
Concentration and dependency risks for the banks are high, and
any move by the
ECB to cancel or limit ELA use could force the banks to place
limitations on
deposit withdrawals. We would likely view this as a restricted
default by the
banks. We expect to see a spike in impaired loans at end-June
as borrowers,
both retail and corporate, may have withheld loan repayments as
they await news
on sovereign negotiations.
Our 'CCC' Greek sovereign Long-Term Issuer Default rating
indicates that default
on privately held sovereign bonds is a real possibility.
Similarly our 'CCC'
Greek bank IDRs and our 'ccc' Viability Ratings reflect
pressures on funding and
liquidity, and material risk to asset quality and solvency, and
our view that
failure risk at these banks is a real possibility.
