(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Federated Short-Term Euro Prime Fund's 'AAAmmf' rating. The fund is managed by Federated Investors (UK) LLP. Fitch is withdrawing the rating as the fund will close (subject to FCA approval), liquidate all holdings and return the proceeds to investors. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the entity. Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here