(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Kutxabank S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB',
with a Positive
Outlook, and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same
time, the agency
has affirmed the bank's Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating
(SR) at '5' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings, including ratings for senior
unsecured debt
issuance by wholly-owned banking subsidiary CajaSur Banco,
S.A.U., are driven by
the standalone creditworthiness of Kutxabank, as captured by its
VR.
The VR reflects the bank's robust loss-absorption capacity,
improvements to,
albeit still weak asset quality, as well as adequate funding and
liquidity. The
VR also factors in the bank's modest profitability and high,
albeit declining,
concentrations by name, particularly related to a few large
equity investments.
Capital and leverage measures are robust for Kutxabank's risk
profile. At
end-2014, its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was 12.3% and the
tangible common
equity/tangible assets ratio was a solid 7.3%. In the
year-to-date,
capitalisation has further benefited from asset de-risking, in
the form of
equity divestments and the sale of a EUR0.9bn foreclosed asset
portfolio in
2Q15, which reduced the bank's vulnerability to collateral
stress. Fitch
calculates Kutxabank's unreserved problem assets (ie NPLs and
foreclosed assets)
at 59% of FCC post-disposal of foreclosed assets, versus 87% at
end-2014.
Despite progress in divestments, the equity investment portfolio
continues to
represent a large portion of Kutxabank's capital base and is
fairly concentrated
by name, exposing the bank to market risk.
Asset de-risking has been accompanied by positive trends in loan
quality, which
we expect to continue over the next quarters as the economy
further recovers.
Kutxabank's NPL ratio, while still high by international
standards, improved to
9.8% at end-1Q15 (from 11.2% at end-2013) due primarily to lower
NPL entries and
higher recoveries.
Domestically, Kutxabank's NPL levels compare well with peers,
largely reflecting
the resilience of the bank's large mortgage portfolio in the
Basque Country.
Earnings are fairly modest and we expect revenue generation to
remain under
pressure in 2015 from low interest rates and muted loan volumes.
However, the
bank should benefit from improvements to loan quality, which in
turn should
reduce provisioning and support bottom-line earnings.
Kutxabank largely funds its mortgage-oriented business through
an ample retail
deposit base and, to a lesser extent, covered bonds. The bank's
liquidity
position is comfortable given a well-diversified debt maturity
profile.
The Positive Outlook on Kutxabank reflects Fitch's belief that
the credit
profile is set to improve as the bank manages down its equity
portfolio, by
further reducing problem assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that Kutxabank's senior
creditors can no
longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the
sovereign in the
event that the bank becomes non-viable.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states
since 1 January
2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. BRRD was transposed into the Spanish legislation in 18
June 2015, with
full implementation from 1 January 2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by Kutxabank and CajaSur Banco are all
notched down
from Kutxabank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
non-performance and
relative loss severity risks, reflecting higher-than-average
loss severity of
this type of debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Kutxabank's IDRs and senior debt ratings, including ratings for
senior unsecured
debt issuance by CajaSur Banco, are sensitive to changes to the
VR.
The Positive Outlook indicates Fitch's view that there is upside
potential to
these ratings in the foreseeable future. Further progress in
divesting equity
stakes without eroding capital would reduce the bank's exposure
to market risk
and could trigger an upgrade of the VR. Further improvements to
asset quality as
well as to earnings would also support a VR upgrade.
Downward pressure on VR could arise from a negative asset
quality shock or a
material weakening of profitability, although Fitch does not
expect this in the
short-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
Kutxabank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kutxabank, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal:
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
