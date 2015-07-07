(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) The for-profit hospital industry is
well positioned
with respect to the anticipated wave of mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) amongst
the largest for-profit health insurers, but consolidation could
have some
important longer term ramifications, according to Fitch Ratings.
M&A amongst health insurers is not likely to immediately result
in outright
price pressure for hospitals. In many markets, health insurers
are already
fairly consolidated and recent actions by hospitals to build
market presence
will shore up negotiating power. However, over the longer term
it could have a
negative effect on competition by smaller insurers in some
markets. In addition,
it could accelerate the nascent shift towards value based
payments for hospitals
and other healthcare providers if larger insurers find it
financially beneficial
to advance the use of these payment models.
The planned tie-up of Aetna and Humana could create the second
largest national
for-profit health insurer by revenue if approved by anti-trust
regulators. The
announcement of the merger comes on the back of some favorable
developments for
the hospital industry. Most importantly, the U.S. Supreme Court
recently ruled
that more than 6 million enrollees in the public health
insurance exchange plans
created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) can keep the financial
subsidies that
make these plans more affordable. In part because of the
ACA-related expansion
of health insurance coverage, hospitals have recently
experienced a marked
improvement in organic operating trends, particularly in growth
of volumes of
patients.
Actions by hospital management teams to respond to certain
challenges in the
operating environment are also contributing to the industry's
improved
performance. These same activities are now encouraging
consolidation by health
insurers. Horizontal M&A activity amongst acute care hospitals
to build bigger
systems with more negotiating clout with payors has been a
durable trend since
the passage of the ACA in early 2010. More recently, hospitals
have been
expanding their presence in key geographies through acquisitions
and financial
partnerships in adjacent care delivery verticals as well as
taking actions to
improve financial alignment with physicians.
Hospital companies will begin reporting 2Q15 results later this
month. Many of
the trends supporting the industry's recently improved
performance remain
intact, so Fitch expects another quarter of decent results.
However, volume
growth in particular is likely to back-off the very strong
results posted in the
past couple quarters. The full report, "Hospitals' Credit
Diagnosis: ACA Ruling
Positive but Facing Insurer Consolidation Wave" is available at
www.fitchratings.com. The report provides a summary of the
quarterly operating
performance and credit metrics of companies in the for-profit
hospital sector,
including detailed debt and organizational structure charts.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0501
Fitch, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis (Favorable Subsidy Ruling Means the
ACA Is Here to
Stay)
here
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 05 Aug 2013)
here
Related Research
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
Margin Preservation Strategies â€” Different Angles (Credit
Implications for U.S.
Hospitals and Health Insurers)
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc.
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.