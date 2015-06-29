(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan-based
Chailease Finance Co. Ltd.'s (Chailease) proposed TWD3.0bn 1.55%
senior
unsecured bonds, maturing on 29 June 2020, a National Long-Term
Rating of
'A(twn)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as Chailease's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A(twn)' which has a Stable Outlook, as they represent
direct, unconditional
and unsecured obligations of the company. The bonds' rating is
in line with
Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar
move in its debt
rating.
Established in 1977, Chailease is the largest leasing company in
Taiwan with
around 47% market share, providing leasing/instalment financing
to SMEs.
Chailease is fully owned by Chailease Holding Company Ltd.
(Cayman), which was
listed in Taiwan in December 2011.
For a detailed credit profile on Chailease, see Fitch's credit
report dated 9
January 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevent Rating Committee: 3 December 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
