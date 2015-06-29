(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Chailease Finance Co. Ltd.'s (Chailease) proposed TWD3.0bn 1.55% senior unsecured bonds, maturing on 29 June 2020, a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as Chailease's National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)' which has a Stable Outlook, as they represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the company. The bonds' rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt rating. Established in 1977, Chailease is the largest leasing company in Taiwan with around 47% market share, providing leasing/instalment financing to SMEs. Chailease is fully owned by Chailease Holding Company Ltd. (Cayman), which was listed in Taiwan in December 2011. For a detailed credit profile on Chailease, see Fitch's credit report dated 9 January 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of Relevent Rating Committee: 3 December 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.