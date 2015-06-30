(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three beneficial interests (BIs) from Shinsei TB Fund 7976001 and has simultaneously withdrawn them for commercial reasons. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loan receivables predominantly backed by investment properties in Japan. The rating actions are listed below: JPY5.62bn* mezzanine BIs 1 affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn JPY1.7bn* mezzanine BIs 2 affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn JPY2.05bn* mezzanine BIs 3 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn *as of 29 June 2015 KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. The default performance of the underlying pool has been stable and the default model was not re-run for this rating action. Excess spread has been used to pay down the BIs, which has slowed the decline in the balance of the non-rated junior BIs caused by the distribution of defaulted loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the underlying pools and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the underlying pools' information or conducted a review of loan origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Naoki Saito Director +81 3 3288 2631 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Committee Chairperson Atsushi Kuroda Senior Director +81 3 3288 2692 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Sources of Information: The source of information used to assess these ratings was Shinsei Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987176">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.