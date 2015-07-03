(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul
Guarantee Insurance
Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at
'AA-'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates Fitch's view that there is ongoing
parental support from
Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency,
in view of
SGI's importance in promoting and developing the domestic credit
and guarantee
insurance market. KDIC owns a 93.85% stake in SGI. It also
reflects SGI's
consistently strong financial performance, well-established
market position in
the specialised local credit and guarantee insurance market, and
solid
capitalisation commensurate with its business profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will
maintain its sound
financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent
underwriting approach,
which places a strong emphasis on bottomline profitability as
opposed to topline
growth.
SGI is the market leader in South Korea's guarantee and credit
insurance market,
with a market share of 25.7% at end-December 2014 based on risk
exposure. At
end-March 2015, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was
463%, well in excess
of the regulatory minimum of 100% and higher that of the South
Korean non-life
industry average of 265%. The capital is a buffer against SGI's
potentially
volatile business portfolio. Debt leverage amounted to 4% at
end-March 2015,
well within the tolerance levels for SGI's rating.
These positive factors are counterbalanced by the inherent
business risks
associated with a niche business that moves in tandem with
economic conditions,
as well as the company's limited geographical diversification.
SGI sources more
than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of SGI's ratings in the near term is unlikely unless
there are
sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial
fundamentals, with
successful geographical diversification. Key rating triggers for
a downgrade
include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, with
the combined
ratio above 95% (2014: 57.4%) and leverage above 20% for a
prolonged period.
Downward pressure on SGI's rating could also arise from negative
rating action
on the South Korean sovereign or reduction of government support
- by a
significant cut in the government's stake in KDIC or the sale of
the
government's shares to a weaker acquirer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987411">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.