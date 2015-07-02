(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
assigned a
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to CIMB Thai Bank
Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT; AA-(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) short-term debenture
programme of
THB34bn.
This programme will replace CIMBT's existing THB34bn short-term
debenture
programme, which expires on 30 July 2015. Debentures issued
under the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued
in separate
tranches. Proceeds will be used for banking businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as CIMBT's National
Short-Term Rating
of 'F1+(tha)', as the issuance under the programme will
constitute direct
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank.
The National Ratings of CIMBT reflect Fitch's view that the bank
is a
strategically important subsidiary of CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB).
This is due to
high levels of group shareholding and control, name- and
brand-sharing,
management integration, and histories of support. Fitch believes
that there
would be a high probability of extraordinary support for CIMBT
if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CIMBT's National Short-Term Rating of the programme is the
highest on the
national scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible.
CIMBT's National Ratings are support-driven. A significant
deterioration of the
parent bank's credit profile may result in negative rating
action on CIMBT's
National Ratings and issue ratings. Any perceived weakening of
the importance of
CIMBT to its parent could negatively affect the ratings.
Other ratings of CIMBT are unaffected and are as follows:
CIMBT:
- National Long-term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
- Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwuthiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 February 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.