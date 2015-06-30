(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unione
di Banche
Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca's (UBI, BBB/Stable/F3) EUR10.5bn
mortgage covered
bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG), guaranteed by UBI
Finance S.r.l.
(UBI Finance), at 'A' and EUR1.78bn mortgage OBG, guaranteed by
UBI Finance CB2
S.r.l. (UBI Finance CB2), at 'BBB+', both with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation
follows a full review of the programmes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance
The 'A' rating is based on UBI's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB',
an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 2 (high
risk) and the 84.5% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which is in line with the unchanged 'A' breakeven AP.
The Stable
Outlook for the covered bonds rating mirrors that of UBI's IDR.
The 84.5% 'A' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 18.3%, is driven by an asset disposal loss component of
12.3%, due to
large maturity mismatches and high refinancing spreads applied
to Italian
residential mortgage loans (390bps in a 'A' scenario).
This is followed by an increased credit loss component of 9.5%
(from 8.8%
previously) in a 'A' scenario, reflecting a weighted average
(WA) frequency of
foreclosure and a WA recovery rate (RR) of 27.9% and 68.9% for
the cover pool,
respectively. The EUR14.7bn cover pool comprises solely
residential mortgage
loans.
The cash flow valuation component has decreased to -0.5% from
1.5% previously,
due to fewer interest rate mismatches between assets and
liabilities; the
portion of floating-rate assets has increased to 71% (from 68%)
versus 75% of
floating-rate covered bonds, which has remained stable. In a
rising interest
rate scenario, which is the most stressful scenario in Fitch's
analysis, the
agency modelled fixed-rate cash flows for 29% of the cover pool,
which comprises
fixed-rate loans (15%) and loans with floating-to-fixed
switching options (14%).
The programme benefits from a liability swap provided by UBI
that exchanges
Euribor plus a spread and pays a coupon on 70% of the EUR8.75bn
fixed-rate
covered bonds. UBI is currently posting collateral in line with
Fitch's
criteria.
The D-Cap remains 2 (high risk), due to what Fitch assesses as
weak link of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 0 reflects the covered bonds'
exemption from
bail-in, Fitch's view that Italy is not a covered
bonds-intensive jurisdiction,
the issuer is not systemically important in its domestic market
and there is no
protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess of 5% of
total adjusted
assets.
Fitch takes into account the 84.5% AP which is publicly
disclosed by the issuer
in its test performance report of April 2015 and used to perform
the nominal
value test. This level of AP allows the OBG to make timely
payments at the
'BBB+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and
it is adequate
to achieve at least 91% recoveries given default of the covered
bonds in a 'A'
scenario.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance CB2
The 'BBB+' rating is based on UBI's IDR of 'BBB', an unchanged
IDR uplift of 0,
an unchanged D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the contractual
100% AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis, in line with the
maximum AP allowed by
the OBG legal framework. The Stable Outlook for the covered
bonds rating mirrors
that of UBI's IDR.
Fitch's credit loss for the cover pool is broadly in line with
previous levels
at about 16.3%, which reflects the WA default rate and WARR of
46.2% and 64.7%,
respectively. As of end-May 2015 the EUR 3.5bn cover pool
comprised 42%
residential mortgage loans (of which 38% are loans granted to
UBI's employees)
and 58% granted to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises
(SME).
The data that the issuer provided on the SME portion was
limited; Fitch's
analysis is based on conservative asset assumptions and an
estimation of nominal
recoveries, which is in line with the category of a one-notch
recovery uplift,
in accordance with the agency's Covered Bond Rating Criteria.
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 reflects what Fitch assesses as weak
link in 'full
discontinuity' of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component.
In its
discontinuity assessment the agency has taken into account the
presence of SME
loans in the portfolio, which are considered as less liquid than
residential
mortgage loans, preventing a successful liquidation of the cover
pool within a
12-month maturity extension of the covered bonds. The full
discontinuity
assessment also factors in the liquidity reserve, which covers
one-month
interest payments (instead of three months) that become due on
the OBG.
The 100% AP that Fitch gives credit to allows the OBG to achieve
a one-notch
uplift above the 'BBB' tested rating on a PD basis, providing
recoveries of at
least 51% on the OBG assumed to be in default in a 'BBB+' rating
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating of the covered bonds programme issued by Unione
di Banche
Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI) and guaranteed by UBI Finance
S.r.l. would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
UBI's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BB+' or
below; or (ii) the
number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
Discontinuity Cap is
reduced to zero; or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
considers in its
analysis increases above Fitch's 'A' breakeven level of 84.5%.
The 'BBB+' rating of the covered bonds programme issued by UBI
and guaranteed by
UBI Finance CB2 S.r.l. would be vulnerable to downgrade if UBI's
IDR is
downgraded by one or more notches.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
outlined in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sara De Novellis
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com,
