The rating actions reflect higher leverage in the retail segment
(excluding
banking subsidiaries), due to several reasons such as lower
revenues and margins
in the past few years when compared with a peak in 2012 and
devaluation of the
Mexican peso, that are countered by a stronger credit profile of
Banco Azteca
S.A. (BAZ; rated 'A+(mex)' and 'F1(mex)' by Fitch) and sound
liquidity.
Elektra's ratings are supported by its operation's geographical
diversification;
its market position both in the retail and finance business, as
one of the main
Mexican department store chains, an operational and financial
linkage with BAZ,
as well as a sizable liquidity position. Elektra's ratings take
into account
high leverage, unhedged debt totalling USD550 million due 2018
balanced by cash
flows from U.S. operations and money transfer fees collected in
USD, and an
improved financial flexibility from more concentrated funding
five years ago.
The ratings also consider the controlling ownership by the
Salinas family.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Retail Sales Recovering
Revenue decline in the retail division during 2013 seems to have
been arrested.
For the last 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2015, retail sales
were MXN24
billion, a 20% increase versus the first quarter of 2014 (1Q14).
Growth was
driven by strong performance in motorcycle sales, as well as new
revenues
generated by Blockbuster Mexico. Fitch believes that the retail
operation, by
diversifying geographically across Latin America, somewhat
mitigates revenue
concentration (operations in Mexico, both retail and financial,
generate about
75% of the Group's consolidated revenues).
BAZ Supports Elektra's Ratings
BAZ's ratings consider the bank's robust franchise in its main
market, consumer
loans, giving it a considerable competitive advantage, as well
as its still high
and stable interest margins, despite drops in 2014. Furthermore,
they
incorporate the bank's adequate ability to absorb losses, its
solid funding
structured through an ample, stable, diversified and low-cost
base of core
customer deposits. Its adequate capitalization ratios, which has
benefited from
the slow growth of its loan portfolio in 2014, also support the
ratings.
Leverage Expected to Decline Gradually
The retail operation's leverage (excluding BAZ and other Latin
American
financial businesses, and including Advance America (AEA)) is
expected to
decline gradually as a consequence of improved results from both
retail and AEA
and expectation of slightly lower debt levels. Fitch estimates
that total
adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR and debt-to-EBITDA (March 31, 2015 on
an LTM basis and
excluding non-cash items) are about 4.8x and 3.5x, respectively,
an increase
from 4.3x and 3.1x a year before. Also, for March 31, 2015 LTM,
adjusted net
debt-to-EBITDAR is estimated to be around 3.6x.
As of March 2015, the retail business' total debt (excluding BAZ
and other
financial businesses) was MXN17.7 billion, down from MXN18.1
billion in the same
period the previous year. Debt is composed of bank loans, local
and
international debt issuances and local structured issuances and
is expected to
be around MXN17 billion by year-end 2015. Furthermore, Fitch
estimates
off-balance-sheet debt related to operating leases at about
MXN21.7 billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Consolidated EBITDA margins in the low teens;
--Consolidated EBITDA above MXN9 billion;
--Dividend payments growing about the Mexican inflation rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating actions include sustained adjusted debt to EBITDAR above
5.0x due to
operational trends or further MXN devaluation, sustained
adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR above 4.0x (including readily available cash
equivalents, as per Fitch's
calculations), a breach of covenants, as well as deterioration
in Banco Azteca's
creditworthiness.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating actions
include a sustained decrease in adjusted leverage and adjusted
net leverage to
levels of about 3.5x and 3.0x over time, respectively, due
either to an increase
in retail sales and EBITDA or through debt reduction. Other
factors would be a
strengthening of the bank's creditworthiness coupled with
stabilization and
recovery of the retail operations' revenue and cash flow
dynamics.
LIQUIDITY
Elektra's liquidity position is sound. As of March 31, 2015,
cash for the retail
division was MXN5.6 billion. Fitch takes into account that
Elektra's MXN13
billion marketable financial instruments portfolio could
partially provide
liquidity against short-term debt of MXN7.6 billion. In 2015,
Elektra has paid
annual dividends of MXN563 million and Fitch expects for this
amount to increase
broadly in line with inflation for following years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-';
--Long-term National Scale rating at 'A(mex)';
--Short-term National Scale rating at 'F2(mex)';
--USD550 million senior notes due 2018 at 'BB-';
--MXN7.6 billion long-term Certificados Bursatiles issuances
(ELEKTRA13,
ELEKTRA14 and ELEKTRA14-2) at 'A(mex)';
--Short-term portion of Certificados Bursatiles program for up
to MXN10 billion
at 'F2(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
