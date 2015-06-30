(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's of
London's (Lloyd's)
and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA-'. It has also affirmed the Society of Lloyd's
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and its subordinated bonds at
'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Lloyd's strong market position and
size, robust
risk-adjusted capitalisation and strong underwriting. These
positives are
somewhat offset by Lloyd's fairly high exposure to international
catastrophes.
Lloyd's strong market position, which Fitch considers as falling
within the
large market position and scale category, supports its rating.
Lloyd's is one of
a select band of global (re)insurance providers capable of
attracting
high-quality and specialised business. Lloyd's is also a global
insurance and
reinsurance market comprising 94 syndicates. It writes business
from over 200
countries and territories, and in 2014 reported gross written
premiums of
GBP25bn.
Fitch views Lloyd's strong track record of underwriting
profitability
positively. In 2014, Lloyd's Fitch-calculated combined ratio was
strong at 87.5%
(2013: 83.8%). Robust performance in the past two years is
predominantly
reflective of the absence of major catastrophic events. However,
Lloyd's
five-year average combined ratio also remained strong at 92%,
consistent with
the 'AA' category, according to the median guidelines specified
in our insurance
methodology.
Fitch believes that Lloyd's exposure to worldwide natural and
man-made
catastrophes is somewhat higher than its peers. This is
reflected in Lloyd's
combined ratio being more sensitive to catastrophic events than
peers. However,
Fitch believes that Lloyd's exposure management through its
modelling
capabilities and through the reinsurance being put in place
allows the market to
mitigate tail risks effectively.
Fitch's assessment of Lloyd's risk adjusted capitalisation is
'Very Strong'
according to the agency's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Fitch
expects
capitalisation to continue to support the ratings, assuming
future losses fall
within limits expected by Lloyd's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term unless Lloyd's
consistently
outperforms its 'AA-' rated (re)insurance peers, while
maintaining 'Very Strong'
capital adequacy.
A downgrade may occur if the net combined ratio remains above
97% for a
prolonged period of time or if capital adequacy, as measured by
Fitch's Prism
FBM, falls to a 'Strong' level (2014: 'Very Strong'). An
extended period of
underperformance or a proportionally larger net catastrophe loss
versus peers or
market share could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987199">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.