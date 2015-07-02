(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Proposed enhancements to Singapore's
bank resolution
regime aim to address gaps in the authorities' toolkit to
resolve distressed
financial institutions, says Fitch Ratings. However, the
proposed senior
liability exemptions from statutory bail-in requirements, if
adopted, will be
one of the more supportive of senior creditors among the regimes
that have been
announced thus far, and will place a greater burden of loss
absorption on
subordinated capital classes in resolution.
Singapore's approach is broadly in keeping with Fitch's view of
support
philosophies across most of Asia, where regulators have shown
less appetite than
in the US and Europe to impose losses on senior creditors ahead
of liquidation.
Fitch believes that the proposed senior bail-in exemptions aim
to protect
funding stability and preserving funding options for banks in
times of market
stress. However, the exemptions stand in contrast with Financial
Stability Board
(FSB) recommendations. As such, the proposed changes could fall
short in
reducing moral hazard, and may not reduce contingent sovereign
exposure to the
banking system in a crisis.
It is important to note that while there are no explicit
statutory bail-in
powers in the proposals, the possibility still remains for the
Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) using existing tools to bail-in
uninsured senior
creditors if certain conditions warrant this - such as using a
bridge bank or
for creditors at the holding company level.
These proposals highlight Singapore's continued emphasis on
robust internal
risk-management practices by banks and prudential supervision to
pre-empt the
risk of bank failure, as well as strong loss-absorption capacity
as a first line
of defence to protect against unseen risks. Singapore has
historically required
banks to maintain capital buffers above international standards.
But it is
notable that additional loss-absorbency requirements being
proposed globally may
lead to other large global banks surpassing their Singapore
counterparts in
terms of loss-absorbing capacity.
Furthermore, the MAS may also raise capital requirements further
for local
banks; but in the absence of statutory senior debt bail-in, any
additional
loss-absorbency requirements may need to be addressed through
increased issuance
of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital - and perhaps even
common equity. Market
pressures may also prompt Singapore banks to issue more junior
capital
instruments to ensure they remain on a par with global banks.
They have thus far
issued SGD2bn and SGD5bn of bail-in-eligible AT1 and T2
securities,
respectively, which equates on aggregate to only about 1% of
risk-weighted
assets.
The three Singaporean banks (DBS, UOB and OCBC), remain largely
deposit-funded -
deposits make up about 80% of total funding, based on Fitch's
definition. Senior
debt is also still a small (albeit increasing) component of
funding, accounting
for less than 10% of the total. Thus, the incremental cost of
protecting senior
debtholders in a resolution scenario would still be relatively
modest in light
of the banks' current funding structures.
The proposed regime is likely to leave support ratings for
Singapore banks
intact. This is in contrast with other jurisdictions such as
Hong Kong, the EU
and the US, where many support ratings have been recently
downgraded with the
implementation of new resolution regimes. Fitch currently
assigns a support
rating of '1' for Singapore banks, in line with the agency's
belief in the
sovereign's high propensity and ability to support banks.
However, a greater
willingness to bail in senior debt could lead to a downgrade of
Singapore banks'
support ratings and floors.
The proposals were released in a consultation paper published by
the MAS last
week. Other proposals in the paper are intended to meet key FSB
recommendations
that were not yet addressed in the MAS's toolkit.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
