HONG KONG, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sunshine
100 China Holdings
Ltd's (Sunshine) Outlook to Positive from Stable, and affirmed
its Long-Term
Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at
'B-'. The Chinese
homebuilder's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its
USD215m 12.75%
senior notes due 2017 have also been affirmed at 'B-' as well as
its Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'.
The Positive Outlook takes into account of Sunshine's liquidity
improvement and
management execution in sales expansion. Sunshine is likely to
benefit from the
strategic cooperation with EBA Investments (Advisory) Limited
(EBA) and from the
looser credit and tax policies for China's property market in
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Relieved Liquidity Position: Sunshine's relatively tight
liquidity position
(CNY8bn short-term borrowings vs. CNY3.6bn cash by end 2014) has
been much
relieved by its diversified funding sources since 4Q14. This
includes the
company's USD215m senior notes, HKD1.3bn equity placement, and
the potential
CNY5bn financial support from EBA. Sunshine's improving
liquidity management
provides more flexibility for future business expansion and
helps to lower
interest costs.
Improving Sales Help Deleverage: Fitch expects Sunshine's
improved sales and a
high cash collection rate to help to lower its leverage (net
debt/adjusted
inventory) further to the mid-forties percentage range in the
next 12 months
from 50% in 2014. For the first five months of 2015, Sunshine
bagged CNY2.6bn
contracted sales (+38% yoy), vs. CNY6.7bn in 2014. Commercial
projects may
contribute more than 30% of sales in 2015 (2014: 16%), with high
gross profit
margins of over 50%.
Strategic Cooperation with EBA: EBA is the sole exclusive real
estate investment
platform under China Everbright Limited. Under the cooperation
framework
agreement, EBA will assist Sunshine to formulate a series of
development
strategies and further promote its financing ability, business
scale and rate of
capital return in the future, together with a total amount of
CNY5bn in
financing support for future project development.
Adequate Land Bank: Sunshine has a large land-bank of 10.6m sqm
at end-2014, 13
times the contracted sales gross floor area (GFA) it had in
2014. The company
benefits from a low average land cost of around CNY900/sqm (12%
of the selling
price). In Fitch's opinion, Sunshine is under no pressure to
replenish land at
high market prices and has no intention to acquire new land for
residential
projects given that their land tenders tend to be highly
competitive.
Slow Turnover Rate: Sunshine's rating is constrained by its slow
inventory
turnover (measured by contracted sales divided by total debt) -
which has
stayed at 0.4x-0.5x in the past four years. This is low compared
to other
B-rated peers. Many of the projects were bought more than five
years ago and
were large in GFA. Sunshine had no urgency to sell them off
quickly in the past
few years since the land cost was cheap. Sunshine geared up its
construction
pace in 2014 after cutting down on land acquisitions to channel
more cash flow
into construction activities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Slow-down in land acquisition pace as reflected by the new land
GFA to be 0.8x
times annual contracted sales GFA
Contracted sales of CNY9.4bn in 2015 and CNY11.4bn in 2016
Gross profit margin of property development is expected to be
27.5% in 2015 and
28% in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action (upgrade to B) include:
Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 0.6x
Contracted sales above CNY10bn in 2015
Net debt/adj. inventory sustained below 50%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action (revise Outlook to Stable) include:
Failure to achieve the above factors.
