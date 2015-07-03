(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Serbia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Serbia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
The government is pursuing a fiscal consolidation plan. After a
widening of the
fiscal deficit to 6.7% of GDP in 2014, partly due to the impact
of the severe
May 2014 floods, we now expect the deficit to reduce to about 5%
in 2015. The
revision from the 6.3% forecast in January is due to encouraging
data for the
first few months of 2015, notably one-off items and the good
performance of
public revenue.
The deficit is expected to continue reducing in the coming
years, to 4.4% in
2016 and 4.0% in 2017, on the back of further growth in
government revenue and a
reduction in subsidies to state-owned enterprises (SOEs). A
reduction in
pensions and the 10% cut in public salaries decided in late 2014
as part of the
IMF programme is achieving results, but the government is
already discussing a
potential renewed increase in public wages and pensions.
As a result of the large fiscal deficit, public debt remains on
a growing trend.
Debt is expected to exceed 80% of GDP at end-2015, partly as a
result of
exchange rate effects. This number includes contingent
liabilities and
guaranteed debt of SOEs, worth about 9% of GDP. Debt is expected
to peak at
nearly 85% by 2017, well above the 'B' and 'BB' category
medians. About 75% of
public debt is foreign-currency denominated, exposing the debt
trajectory to
exchange rate fluctuations as has been the case since late 2014.
However, the
government maintains good access to financial markets and
deposits of 8.7% of
GDP at end-2014, so liquidity risks are modest.
The government is advancing the restructuring of the fiscally
costly SOE sector.
Despite support from international financial institutions,
notably the World
Bank, technical capacity constraints continue to lengthen the
process.
Privatisations are unlikely to generate large proceeds, but the
government's
primary objective is to reduce state subsidies and stop the
accumulation of
commercial arrears. There has been some progress with the
largest SOEs, and the
forthcoming 12% increase in electricity prices will help the
financial
sustainability of the state-owned electricity company, EPS.
The staff-level agreement with the IMF on a three-year
precautionary programme
signed in late 2014 has been followed successfully by the
Serbian authorities so
far. It has allowed for strong involvement of the IMF, as
illustrated by the
participation in the drafting of the 2015 budget and the
necessity for it to
approve the issuance of new guarantees to SOEs. The programme is
proving to be
an effective policy anchor and has helped reassure financial
markets.
The economy contracted by 1.8% in 2014, mainly as a result of
the May 2014
floods. Austerity measures will continue to weigh on domestic
demand in 2015,
but we expect some improvements in the external sector. The
re-starting of the
steel mill, which was affected by the floods, could still
provide some upwards
risks to our forecast.
The Serbian banking sector appears liquid and well-capitalised
but the presence
of four Greek-owned banks in Serbia, representing of 14.1% of
total banking
sector assets, could pose risks. Their legal status somewhat
shields them from
direct spill-overs from a potential Greek exit of the eurozone
and the central
bank recently applied temporary measures strengthening the
monitoring of these
institutions and limiting transactions with their parent banks.
Although these
banks have created adequate liquidity and capital buffers,
reputational risks
could still materialise into outflows of deposits. The costs of
bailing-out one
or more Greek-owned banks would be substantial and poses the
risk of derailing
the ongoing fiscal consolidation framework.
External vulnerabilities remain a key rating weakness. We expect
the current
account deficit (CAD) to continue fluctuating around 6.0%-6.5%
of GDP in the
coming years. Because Europe is Serbia's main trading partner,
representing 65%
of exports and 63% of imports, a pick-up in demand from European
markets could
significantly boost exports. FDI inflows appear to continue
performing
relatively well, covering a large share of the CAD. External
debt is growing,
reaching nearly 80% of GDP at end-2014, as public debt growth
outweighs the
modest decline in private external debt but also reflecting
exchange rate
effects.
Serbia's 'B+' Long-term IDRs are supported by income per head
above the 'B' and
'BB' median, superior human development and ease of doing
business indicators
relative to rating peers, and the January 2014 EU decision to
open accession
talks with Serbia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- Successful implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation
programme that effectively reduces public debt/GDP.
- Stronger economic growth and a narrowing of external
imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- The materialisation of contingent liabilities in the banking
sector stemming
from their exposure to Greece.
- Failure to implement fiscal consolidation that puts debt
dynamics on a more
sustainable path.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its proposed
reform and fiscal
consolidation agenda, in line with the IMF agreement.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987435">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.