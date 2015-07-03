(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the City of
Paris' Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Paris' EUR4bn euro medium-term programme
at 'AA'/'F1+'
and its EUR800m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT)
programme at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects our expectations that the city's
debt ratios will
weaken over the next three years to levels that are not
compatible with the
current ratings. The ratings reflect the city's sound although
declining
operating performance, tax flexibility, moderate albeit rising
debt and its
position as the capital of France (AA/Stable/F1+).
The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and
their respective
weights:
HIGH
Fitch estimates the city's debt payback ratio will reach the
negative rating
trigger of 12.5 years in 2018 from forecasted 9.7 years at
end-2015. We also
forecast the operating margin will cover interest paid by 3.7x
compared with an
expected 4.3x at end-2015. Fitch considers that Paris' strong
access to capital
markets (through its EUR4bn EMTN programme) and its revenue
flexibility would
slightly mitigate this negative factor. Liquidity is strong due
to reliable and
well-diversified funding, predictable cash flows and prudent
debt management.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the city's operating
balance will
decline steadily in the medium term to 8.7% of operating revenue
in 2018, from
9.8% at end-2014. This would be a result of lower state
transfers (down 16.8%
over 2014-2018), combined with a greater contribution to several
equalisation
funds (up 2.3%). A series of structural spending cuts, however,
should result in
operating spending declining slightly (down 0.5%), though not
enough to offset
flat revenue.
The assumed decline of the current balance and high annual
capital expenditure
of about EUR1.6bn during 2015-2018 may weaken Paris'
self-funding capacity (SFC;
current balance plus capital revenue) to an average 73% in
2015-2018 compared
with average 81.3% over 2010-2014. This may be mitigated by
additional capital
revenue stemming from assets sales averaging EUR200m per year,
albeit not
sufficient to prevent an increase of debt of between 8.5% and
10.6% in
2015-2018.
MEDIUM
Although Paris rules out using its tax flexibility, Fitch
considers that it
retains tax leeway due to fairly low tax pressure compared with
other French
major cities. Fiscal flexibility is underpinned by strong tax
base growth
supported by the local economy. Paris aims to optimise taxation
related to the
use of its public properties. Such revenue flexibility mitigates
the impact of
transfer cuts and many rigid operating spending items (staff,
social spending).
Paris' ratings also reflect the following key rating driver:
Debt guaranteed by Paris is high, at 131% of current revenue,
but mostly relates
to low-risk long-term loans taken on by state-monitored social
housing entities.
Paris' numerous dependent entities are tightly supervised and
mostly
self-supporting.
Fitch considers Paris' financial management highly efficient,
particularly in
terms of its forecasting ability, which allows the city to
control its annual
budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity management is
conservative.
Paris is France's main political, administrative and economic
centre. The city
benefits from a large, well-qualified workforce and high-quality
infrastructure.
Although Paris tends to mirror national trends, its resilient
economy has helped
contain unemployment at 8.3% in 4Q14, below the national average
of 10%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A debt payback ratio consistently above 10 years combined with a
further
deterioration of budgetary performance would result in a
negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
