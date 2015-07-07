(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) The proportion of residential
mortgages in
typical Spanish mortgage cover pools has risen to nearly
three-quarters, Fitch
Ratings says. This is improving the credit profile of
multi-issuer cedulas
hipotecarias (MICH) transactions and has contributed to lower
supporting
overcollateralisation (SOC) ratios in some ratings stress
scenarios.
Most Spanish banks have actively managed their mortgage
portfolios during the
financial and housing crises by divesting riskier real estate
developer loans
and commercial mortgages but retaining residential mortgages,
whose performance
has been more stable. The change in portfolio mix has been
gradual, but
significant. At end-1Q15, 74% of a typical Spanish mortgage
cover pool (in euro
balance terms) consisted of residential loans, up from 58% three
years earlier.
The credit risk of Spanish mortgage cover pools is mainly
influenced by the
borrower mix. Pools with higher shares of SME mortgage and real
estate developer
loans relative to granular residential mortgage loans generally
report higher
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios. The fall in average NPL ratios
in Spanish
cover pools, which had dropped to 11.0% at end-1Q15, partly
reflects the shift
in cover pool composition. It is also due to Spain's improved
macro-economic and
housing market outlooks, with early- and late-stage arrears
declining and house
prices starting to stabilise.
We have reduced our default rate expectation for Spanish SMEs to
reflect the
more supportive macro-economic backdrop. Combined with the
falling proportion of
SME loans in the cover pools, this means the cover pool credit
loss rates we use
in stress scenarios have fallen slightly (to 22.8% under an
'Asf' rating stress
scenario, for example). This means that the average SOC ratio
compatible with an
'Asf' stress has decreased to 54.5% (57% in 3Q13, and over 70%
in 4Q12).
In May, we upgraded 12 MICH series by one notch, and revised the
Outlook for
five MICH series to Stable from Negative, to reflect positive
macro, banking,
and cover pool dynamics. But some ratings may be constrained by
obligor
concentration risk if further banking sector consolidation takes
place.
A full discussion of recent developments in Fitch-rated MICH is
available in our
latest "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker", published
today and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
