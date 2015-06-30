(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, June 30 (Fitch) European insurers should be able to
absorb the
potential shocks from a Greek exit from the eurozone, Fitch
Ratings says. The
main risk would be from contagion to other peripheral eurozone
nations, but we
believe this type of systemic crisis is unlikely.
European insurers have virtually eliminated their exposure to
the Greek
sovereign and to Greek banks, so direct losses from a default
would be minimal.
Exposure to other peripheral sovereigns remains very large.
However, in the last
three years, the eurozone has developed mechanisms to prevent a
run on a
sovereign leading to a sovereign default, and to alleviate
sovereign-to-sovereign contagion. These measures, including the
European Central
Banks' Outright Monetary Transactions, mean that Grexit would be
unlikely to
trigger a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012.
This view is reinforced by the market response. Since Greece
announced its plan
for a referendum, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian 5-year credit
default swap
spreads have widened by 20 to 30 basis points, but are only
around their level
at the start of the year and are far below the levels seen in
2012. Still, the
potential market reaction is hard to predict and Grexit could
spark a broader
sell-off and increased volatility.
Particular features of the insurance industry mitigate the
impact of any
financial market shock in the wake of a Greek exit. Life
insurers can generally
pass certain investment losses on to their policyholders. This
feature is
crucial in falling financial markets because it applies to
unit-linked and
participating (with-profit) business, which typically accounts
for most of the
financial market exposure on life insurers' balance sheets. This
ability to
share losses could be significantly constrained in the event of
severe
investment losses, however, because of the need to meet certain
minimum
investment guarantees to policyholders.
Insurance companies can impose significant surrender penalties,
which deter
surrenders and minimize the risk of a run on eurozone insurers
by policyholders
in the event of consumer panic triggered by a Greek exit.
Sovereign risks could have an impact on insurers' regulatory
capital positions
next year when Solvency II comes into force. European sovereigns
are still
considered risk-free in the standard formula for calculating
capital
requirements. But regulators have recently said insurers that
use an internal
model will need to account for material sovereign risks in that
model,
potentially pushing up capital requirements. We believe this
could eventually be
extended to insurers using the standard formula.
