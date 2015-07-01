(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Last week's attack in Sousse
highlights Tunisia's
exposure to terrorism risk and its potential to damage the
economy, Fitch
Ratings says. But the country's successful political transition
in recent years
could support structural reforms that increase growth in the
medium term.
The attack, the second in three months after the attack at the
Bardo Museum in
Tunis in March, which also targeted foreign tourists, will hit
the economy in
the short term through its negative impact on tourism. Minister
of Tourism Salma
Elloumi Rekik said yesterday that the attack could cost the
industry more than
USD515m this year (equivalent to around 1.1% of GDP).
In 2014, tourism accounted for 7% of GDP, 12% of employment and
9% of current
account receipts (USD2.1bn). Fitch expects growth to slow this
year, to 1.9% in
2015, from 2.3% in 2014 as the attacks damage tourism and FDI.
Growth remains
below ratings peers, and far below Tunisia's pre-2010 era level
(4.4% on average
in 2005-2010).
The attack highlights Tunisia's security risks after its
successful transition
to a democratic political regime. These are compounded by the
common border with
Libya (where the Tunisian government believes both the Sousse
and Bardo
attackers were trained, according to Bloomberg), the large
contingent of
Tunisian nationals fighting in Syria and the deterioration in
the economic
situation following the Arab Spring in 2011, which has
contributed to high youth
unemployment.
A material increase in security-related, social or political
instability would
put negative pressure on Tunisia's 'BB-' sovereign rating. We
believe the
process of political transition and stabilisation is well
entrenched, and the
revision of Tunisia's Outlook to Stable from Negative in March
primarily
reflected the completion of a four-year democratic process.
Elections were
smooth and a broad coalition government with a large majority
was formed swiftly
in early 2015.
This transition should support efforts to kick-start the
Tunisian economy and
implement growth-enhancing structural reforms in areas such as
the investment
code, public bank restructuring, and fiscal reforms (as required
by official
lenders). But the need for social and political consensus could
mean that reform
implementation is slow, with effects only being felt from next
year.
Nevertheless, fiscal reform and stronger growth would help
rebuild external and
fiscal buffers. The pressure of twin deficits has eased due to
falling subsidy
and transfer costs and lower oil prices, among other things, and
January's
USD1bn Eurobond issue. Tunisia will continue to benefit from
financial, economic
and political support from key western allies following the
transition to
democracy. International financial support has kept the external
interest
service burden moderate, and improved the public debt maturity
profile.
