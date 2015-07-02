(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/BARCELONA, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Credito Emiliano (Credem), Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPS),
Banco di Desio e
della Brianza (Desio) and Credito Valtellinese (Creval). The
Outlooks on Credem
and BPS have been revised to Stable from Negative.
Credem's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings are
affirmed at 'BBB+'; BPS's and Desio's at 'BBB', and Creval's at
'BB'.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of these four
Italian medium-sized
banking groups. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) AND SENIOR DEBT
Credem
Credem's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR reflects the bank's healthy asset
quality
domestically, sound capitalisation and resilient profitability
as captured by
the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'.
Asset quality is the strongest among rated Italian banks, with
impaired loans
accounting for 5.7% of gross loans at end-1Q15. Coverage of
impaired loans is
acceptable at 54% and compares well with peers.
Credem reported an operating profit of EUR208m in 2014, with an
operating return
on average equity (ROAE) of about 9%, and EUR98m in 1Q15. The
bank's performance
is sustained by strong revenue generation from both interest and
commission
income and by low loan impairment charges (LICs) as a result of
its strong asset
quality. Operating expenses, however, remain high.
Capitalisation is sound, with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) and
CET1 ratio of about
11% at end-1Q15. Fitch views the bank's capitalisation as strong
also in light
of the low level of unreserved impaired loans, which account for
only 31% of
FCC, significantly lower than other Italian banks.
The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's
expectations of
continued sound financial performance and no material
deterioration in asset
quality. The Stable Outlook also reflects the normalisation in
the operating
environment and financial markets in Italy after years of
economic recession.
BPS
The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's
expectation of a
stabilisation in BPS's asset quality and of a modest recovery in
the
profitability of its core lending activities, supported by lower
LICs. BPS's
IDRs and VR reflect the bank's strengthened capitalisation, a
still manageable
level of impaired loans, despite the deterioration experienced
throughout the
domestic recession, and adequate funding.
BPS's capitalisation was strengthened in 2014 through a EUR342m
capital
increase. The FCC ratio improved to 10.3% at end-2014 - from
8.4% at end-2013 -
which Fitch considers acceptable given BPS's prudent risk
appetite and lower
impaired loan ratio compared with its immediate peers.
Unreserved impaired loans
accounted for 56.4% of FCC at end-2014, which compares well with
other domestic
peers in the same rating range.
The stock of impaired loans increased at a slower pace in 2014
and amounted to
13.1% of total gross loans at end-1Q15, a level that continues
to compare
favourably with domestic peers. Coverage of impaired loans
improved further to
54% at end-1Q15 from 52% at end-2013 and is among the highest
for Italian
medium-sized banks rated by Fitch. Loans to the real estate and
construction
sectors have been declining progressively, signalling a more
prudent risk
appetite, although exposure to market risk has increased in
recent years in view
of its large investments in Italian government bonds.
BPS's operating performance has been more resilient throughout
the domestic
recession than most of its domestic peers. In 2014 revenues from
its core
lending activities continued to be negatively influenced by low
interest rates
and low volumes but net interest income benefitted from lower
funding costs and
interest earned on securities.
Gains from its securities portfolio continued to contribute
materially to
operating revenues but we believe this is not sustainable. LICs
remained high in
2014 but were stable over 2013, including the EUR162m provisions
related to the
ECB's Asset Quality Review. Fitch expects LICs to reduce in
2015, reflecting the
bank's already conservative provisioning and improving quality
of new lending.
BPS's cost/income ratio was on a moderately improving trend at
39% in 1Q15 (43%
at end-2013), showing the bank's ability to keep operating costs
under control.
BPS's funding structure is adequate, in Fitch's view. The bank
relies on ample
and stable retail funding (88% of total non-equity funding at
end-1Q15) while
ECB funding utilisation is contained (at 3% of total assets).
BPS diversified
its funding structure through the use of covered bonds in 2014.
Desio
Desio's ratings reflect the bank's acceptable capitalisation,
and more resilient
profitability than most peers and adequate funding profile. The
ratings also
reflect deteriorated asset quality after the acquisition of
Banca Popolare di
Spoleto (BPSpoleto) which, however, remains better than
system-average, and the
bank's fairly small franchise.
At end-1Q15 Desio's FCC ratio stood at 11% and its tangible
equity accounted for
a high 7.5% of tangible assets. Fitch considers Desio's
capitalisation as
acceptable but unreserved impaired loans as a share of FCC which
surged above
80% at end-1Q15 from around 40% before the acquisition of
BPSpoleto.
Desio's profitability is resilient. The bank's revenue
generation capacity
should benefit, in the coming quarters, from higher loan volumes
and the bank's
ability to keep net interest margins stable. Additional benefits
to operating
revenues should come from aligning BPSpoleto's commercial
strategies with those
of the parent. Control over operating costs remains strong.
LICs, which eroded
more than 75% of the pre-impairment operating profit in 2014,
should decline but
remain exposed to asset quality dynamics.
Desio's funding is adequate. Customer funding accounts for above
90% of total
non-equity funding and has a track record of stability, despite
the large
presence of SME deposits, resulting in liquidity coverage ratios
just being
above the regulatory minimum. Liquidity is underpinned by
unencumbered eligible
assets amounting to 12% of total assets at end-1Q15.
Desio's impaired loans ratio reached 15.7% of gross loans at
end-1Q15, which is
high internationally but still compares adequately with its
domestic peers.
Desio's prudent lending policies have been implemented at
BPSpoleto and should
mitigate future asset quality pressure. BPSpoleto's legacy
impaired loans remain
a risk but are abundantly covered by reserves.
Loan loss reserves for Desio improved to 54% of impaired loans
at end-1Q15, one
of the highest ratios among direct domestic peers, from 43% at
end-2013, and are
complemented by adequate collateral. The group's loan book
remains
well-diversified by borrower and by industry. Geographical
diversification has
improved with the acquisition of BPSpoleto.
Creval
Creval's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's weak asset quality with
a high level of
gross and unreserved impaired loans in relation to capital, as
well as its
strengthened capital and adequate funding and liquidity.
Profitability remains
weak; however, Fitch sees early signs of recovery in
pre-impairment profit,
reflecting stabilisation in the operating environment and
lending volumes,
improving operating efficiency and competitive pricing
strategies.
Fitch believes asset quality remains Creval's major weakness and
a drag on its
capital and ratings. The stock of impaired loans rose to a high
23% of gross
loans at end-1Q15, above the average for direct peers, from 16%
at end-2013.
Loan loss reserve coverage of 44% at the same date remains weak
in Fitch's view.
Extensive use of collateral means problem loans are fully
covered, but
collateral is in the form of real estate, which is exposed to
the risk of
valuation decline and a long disposal process. Creval's
larger-than-average
exposure to real estate and construction sectors is mitigated by
the fragmented
nature of individual exposures. Fitch expects impaired loans to
continue to
increase, albeit at a slower pace, as the legacy portfolio
deteriorates further
in 2015-2016.
The bank's capital strengthened following a EUR400m capital
increase in 1H14.
Its phased-in CET1 and total capital ratios stood at 11.1% (8.8%
at end-2013)
and 13.6%, respectively, at end-1Q15. However, Creval's
capitalisation remains
under pressure, given the material size of its unreserved
impaired loans, which
represented a high 134% of FCC at end-1Q15.
Creval reported net losses of EUR322m at end-2014 due to
exceptionally high LICs
(EUR708m), entirely eroding its pre-impairment profit, but also
an extraordinary
EUR131m of impairment of its goodwill and intangibles and an
additional EUR44m
of non-recurring provisions for layoffs. Fitch expects a
normalisation of
operating profitability in 2015. Fitch acknowledges a
stabilisation in net
interest income (NII) throughout 2014 and in 1Q15, but this is
attributable to
cheap ECB funding and interest on securities. Gains from the
securities
portfolio, which Fitch considers a volatile source of income,
continued to
support profitability in 1Q15 but less than at other domestic
peers.
Funding and liquidity are adequate in Fitch's opinion. The bank
benefits from
large and stable customers' funding which accounted for 71% of
total non-equity
funding at end-2014. Liquidity remains acceptable, underpinned
by unencumbered
ECB eligible assets representing 14% of total assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS)
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that a
bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital are all notched down
from the banks'
respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
Credem's subordinated callable Tier 2 debt is rated one notch
below the bank's
VR of 'bbb+'. The notes are notched down once for loss severity
to reflect
below-average recovery prospects. No notching is applied for
non-performance
risk since a write-down of the notes will only occur once the
point of
non-viability is reached and there is no coupon flexibility
prior to
non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT (ALL BANKS)
Material deterioration in asset quality and capital, which Fitch
currently does
not expect for any of the banks, could lead to the ratings being
downgraded.
Similarly, a deterioration of funding and liquidity profiles
would put pressure
on the ratings.
Improvements in the profitability of the banks' commercial
activities and a
material reduction in the level of impaired loans and capital at
risk could over
time lead to the ratings being upgraded. For Credem, an upgrade
of the VR to the
'a' category is unlikely since we consider its business model as
a regional
commercial bank as a constraint.
The banks' Long-term IDRs are potentially sensitive to Fitch's
assessment of the
level of protection offered to senior creditors by outstanding
loss-absorbing
junior instruments.
In the case of Creval, the size of its junior debt buffer, which
was close to 7%
of risk-weighted assets at end-2014 was therefore fairly close
to the minimum EU
Pillar I total capital requirement. Further strengthening of
this buffer could
eventually justify a one-notch uplift of the IDR from the VR.
However, a lack of
plans to enlarge the junior debt buffer currently does not
warrant an IDR
upgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS)
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a
change in the banks'
VRs, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in Fitch's
view of
non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the respective
banks'
viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credito Emiliano
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated Tier 2 debt: affirmed at "BBB"
Banco di Desio e della Brianza
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Credito Valtellinese
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN: affirmed at 'BB'/'B'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Francesca Vasciminno (BPS)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Fabio Ianno (Credem)
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Alessandro Musto (Creval, Desio)
Director
+39 02 879087 201
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Manuela Banfi (Credem, Desio)
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Valeria Pasto (BPS, Creval)
Analyst
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 32 38 403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
