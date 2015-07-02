(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) A consultation on capital requirements
for global
systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) reinforces Fitch
Ratings' view that the
eventual rules could lead to significant variation in capital
requirements
depending on the scale of firms' non-traditional insurance and
non-insurance
operations. But the average 20% increase in minimum capital
proposed by the
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) is
unlikely to result
in any G-SIIs needing to raise additional capital.
The IAIS paper seeks feedback on the Higher Loss Absorbency
(HLA), an extra
buffer the nine G-SIIs will have to hold on top of the basic
capital requirement
once the rules come into force in 2019. The consultation
suggests capital
requirements could be around 20% higher as a result of G-SII
status.
But the consultation also includes options for making HLA
sensitive to a firm's
volumes of non-traditional insurance business, such as variable
annuities,
meaning there could be significant variation around this 20%
level. We believe
Prudential Plc and AXA could therefore end up with a greater
increase in capital
requirements than most other G-SIIs, while Aviva and Generali
are likely to be
at the lower end of the range.
We believe most G-SIIs are already well capitalised and that
despite these
increased charges they will not need to strengthen capital to
meet the new
rules. Some could choose to increase capital if they want to
keep the same
buffer above the regulatory minimum.
Separately, the IAIS announced a new timetable, putting back the
development of
insurance capital standards (ICS) by around a year and slightly
watering down
the targets for comparability between different jurisdictions at
each stage. ICS
are intended to apply to internationally active insurance
groups, of which we
expect there to be around 50.
The IAIS's decision to extend its timetable reduces the
potential for unintended
consequences or key factors being overlooked. But the timetable
is still tight
and further delays are possible, judging by the numerous delays
experienced in
developing the European Solvency II regime.
The final impact of all these changes is unknown, but it is
clear there will be
increased costs associated with the increased regulatory burden
and that in
certain cases insurers will have higher minimum capital
requirements.
All else being equal, higher capital requirements could be
positive for ratings
if they lead to companies holding higher capital resources. But
large
multinational insurance groups are generally already well
capitalised and in the
vast majority of cases capital is either commensurate with or
higher than the
final rating category assigned. As a result, increases in
capital held are
unlikely to have a big impact on ratings.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1654
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
