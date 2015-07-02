(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings downgraded 18
tranches of seven
Greek RMBS, one ABS tranche and four covered bond programmes
issued by Alpha
Bank AE (Alpha, Issuer Default Rating (IDR): RD/RD; Viability
Rating (VR): f),
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG, IDR: RD/RD; VR: f), which has
Programme I and
Programme II, and Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus, IDR: RD/RD; VR: f)
to 'CCC' from
'B-'.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's IDR to 'CC'
and revision of
the Country Ceiling to 'CCC', as well as the downgrade of Greek
banks (see
"Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks to 'RD' on Capital Controls" dated
29 June 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions can be
found on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lower Country Ceiling
As a result of the Country Ceiling revision to 'CCC' from 'B-',
Fitch has
downgraded 18 RMBS tranches to 'CCCsf', the highest achievable
rating for Greek
issuance.
Sovereign-linked Rating
Aeolos S.A. is a Greek ABS transaction guaranteed by the Greek
government and
backed by receivables from Greek airspace route charges. Fitch
downgraded the
notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf', reflecting the strength of the
connection to the
Greek sovereign. The terms of the notes include a provision for
noteholders to
call an event of default if the sovereign defaults on other
obligations. This
option was not exercised when the Greek sovereign defaulted in
2012 and there
appears little benefit for noteholders to exercise the option in
the event of
any future default.
Country Ceiling and Banks' IDRs
The downgrade of covered bonds reflect the lower Country
Ceiling, as well as the
downgrade of Piraeus', NBG's and Alpha's IDRs to 'RD' and their
VR to 'f'.
Mitigated Transfer and Convertibility Risk
Fitch believes that the capital controls put in place may
restrict money
transfers to offshore-based SPVs, which could heighten the risk
of missed
interest payments on the securities. This risk is mitigated by
the available
cash reserves, currently held with 'A'-rated offshore banks,
that provide
sufficient liquidity to support interest on the securities for
several payment
periods. This was considered in determining the rating uplift
over the sovereign
IDR.
Suspended Discontinuity Caps
Given that Greek covered bonds issuers' 'RD' IDRs reflect an
uncured payment
default on other obligations than the covered bonds, Fitch no
longer uses the
IDR as a starting point for its covered bonds credit risk
assessment. As a
result, Fitch has suspended its Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) and
IDR uplift
analysis, which generally determines the maximum rating notch
uplift from the
IDR of the issuing entities to the covered bond rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further changes in the sovereign rating and/or in the Country
Ceiling will
affect the rating of the highest rated SF tranches and covered
bond programmes.
If strict capital controls that prevent payments to the issuers
are in place for
a period that extends beyond Fitch's expectations, further
negative rating
actions may be taken.
The ratings of the covered bond programmes are also sensitive to
changes to the
Greek banks' IDRs.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the RMBS
and ABS
transactions. There were no findings that were material to this
analysis. Fitch
has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of
the asset
portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files
as part of its
ongoing monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pools ahead of the transactions' initial
closing. The
subsequent performance of the transactions over the years is
consistent with the
agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch
is therefore
satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its
initial rating
analysis was adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
Not Applicable
MODELS
Not applicable
