BARCELONA/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the
state-guaranteed long-term senior debt rating of National Bank
of Greece S.A.
(NBG, 'RD') and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank, 'RD') to 'CC'
from 'CCC'.
Their short-term state-guaranteed senior debt rating has been
affirmed at 'C'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see 'Fitch Downgrades
Greece to 'CC' dated
30 June 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). The banks' other ratings
are unaffected
and remain driven by the factors noted in our rating action
commentary (see
'Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks to RD on Capital Controls', dated
29 June 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GUARANTEED SENIOR DEBT
The government-guaranteed debt issuances are senior unsecured
instruments that
bear the full guarantee of the Greek state. Fitch rates
guaranteed debt at the
higher of the senior unsecured debt ratings of the issuer ('C'
for both NBG and
Eurobank) and the guarantor's Long-term foreign currency IDR. We
have no reason
to believe that these guaranteed programmes and issues will be
treated
differently to the other obligations of the Greek state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GUARANTEED SENIOR DEBT
Greek banks' government-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to
any changes in
Greece's sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
State-guaranteed debt (XS0920832846): downgraded to 'CC' from
'CCC'
Eurobank:
State-guaranteed debt (XS0922876882): downgraded to 'CC' from
'CCC'
Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC'
from 'CCC'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C'
ERB Hellas PLC:
Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC'
from 'CCC'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C'
ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.:
Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC'
from 'CCC'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8403
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
