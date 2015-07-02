(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the state-guaranteed long-term senior debt rating of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG, 'RD') and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank, 'RD') to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Their short-term state-guaranteed senior debt rating has been affirmed at 'C'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see 'Fitch Downgrades Greece to 'CC' dated 30 June 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). The banks' other ratings are unaffected and remain driven by the factors noted in our rating action commentary (see 'Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks to RD on Capital Controls', dated 29 June 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS GUARANTEED SENIOR DEBT The government-guaranteed debt issuances are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of the Greek state. Fitch rates guaranteed debt at the higher of the senior unsecured debt ratings of the issuer ('C' for both NBG and Eurobank) and the guarantor's Long-term foreign currency IDR. We have no reason to believe that these guaranteed programmes and issues will be treated differently to the other obligations of the Greek state. RATING SENSITIVITIES GUARANTEED SENIOR DEBT Greek banks' government-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to any changes in Greece's sovereign ratings. The rating actions are as follows: NBG: State-guaranteed debt (XS0920832846): downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Eurobank: State-guaranteed debt (XS0922876882): downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C' ERB Hellas PLC: Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C' ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.: Long-term state-guaranteed debt programme: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Short-term state-guaranteed debt programme: affirmed at 'C' Contact: Primary Analyst Erwin Van Lumich, CFA Director +34 93 323 8403 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1513 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987371">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.