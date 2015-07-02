(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Andorra Banc
Agricol Reig's (Andbank) and Credit Andorra's Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'A-'and Mora Banc Grup, SA's (MoraBanc) to
'BBB-' from
'A-'. The Short-term IDRs of all three banks have been
downgraded to 'F3' from
'F2'.
The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
and the Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The IDRs of the three banks have been downgraded following a
reassessment by
Fitch of the operating environment in Andorra. This reassessment
includes
Fitch's view of the stage of development of Andorra's financial
market, which is
characterised by a lack of direct access by the banks to a
lender of last
resort, and of its regulatory framework. In its assessment Fitch
has also taken
into account individual developments at the three banks.
This revision completes the review started on 23 March when
Andorran banks were
placed on RWN due to spill-over effects from the naming of Banca
Privada
d'Andorra (BPA) as a foreign financial institution of primary
money laundering
concern by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial
Crimes Enforcement
Network's (FinCEN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
Fitch views the operating environment as a constraint on the
banks' VRs and
therefore of high importance for the ratings. We consider the
regulatory
framework as developing compared with some of the more advanced
frameworks in
Europe and financial reporting as less transparent than at many
international
peers. We, however, expect that transparency and comparability
with
international peers and counterparties will improve with the
pending
implementation of IFRS and Basel III by 2017.
The limited development of financial markets in Andorra, among
other aspects, is
reflected in the lack of a lender of last resort. Central bank
access can only
be achieved through the banks' international subsidiaries, which
we view as less
reliable and a major shortcoming versus international peers,
thus affecting the
banks' funding and liquidity scores. The funding and liquidity
scores are
reflected in the lower of the two possible Short-term IDRs for
banks with a
Long-term IDR of 'BBB' for Andbank and Credit Andorra.
At the same time Fitch acknowledges the authorities' swift
measures to manage
the fallout from BPA, to the extent of isolating the impact on
the economy and
on the rest of the financial system. Fitch also recognises that
the country is
adopting all EU directives for the financial system as per the
monetary
agreement, a process that is expected to be completed by 2017.
Fitch expects GDP growth to slow in 2015, due to the large size
of the banking
sector in the economy and the challenges that this sector faces,
particularly in
terms of profitability pressure from low interest rates, asset
quality, assets
under management outflows (AUMs) and capacity to attract new
business in
Andorra. Fitch expects the bank's domestic loan books to
continue to deleverage
in view of limited opportunities.
The three banks focus on private banking/wealth management
activities and they
also maintain a retail presence in Andorra. All banks have been
growing their
assets under management in recent years, particularly Andbank
and Credit Andorra
as they have been expanding internationally through a
combination of organic and
inorganic growth, while MoraBanc has a more limited
international presence.
Nevertheless, their franchises in international private banking
are still small.
Fitch expects some spill-over effect from BPA on the banks'
business growth
prospects, particularly in Spain (where Andbank and Credit
Andorra have banking
subsidiaries) and Andorra. Net new money outflows since FinCEN's
announcement
have been limited and are now stabilising. The banks have been
actively managing
their balance sheet liquidity and maintaining them at fairly
stable levels.
The recently implemented law on mechanisms for restructuring and
resolution of
banking institutions will enable the Andorran authorities to
resolve banks
according to international practices. The resolution plan for
BPA includes the
creation of a new bank, which will inherit all of BPA's
legitimate assets and
liabilities after an independent review of anti-money laundering
(AML) of all
customers. The aim is to regain access to correspondent banks
and resume
operation under normal circumstances before the bank is sold off
via an auction.
Under the resolution law, a EUR30m resolution fund has been set
up, provided by
the Andorran banks. In addition, Andorra also has a deposit
guarantee fund,
which at end-2014 totalled around EUR112m. The banks'
contributions to these
funds are accounted for as non-distributable reserves, which
could affect their
capital ratios if the funds are utilised.
Andbank's ratings further reflect risks related to the fast
expansion of the
bank's activities, particularly following the acquisition of
Banco Inversis in
2014. This transaction had a negative impact on capital ratios,
but Fitch
assumes that capital will be restored to historical levels
within a fairly short
timeframe. The ratings also take into account Andbank's
diversification and
strong earnings generation capacity.
Credit Andorra's ratings also reflect its proportionally larger
exposure to the
domestic economy, which has suffered from a long recession, and
continued
weakening of asset quality (including foreclosed assets). The
ratings also
consider the bank's strong earnings generation, adequate capital
and a balanced
approach towards international expansion.
MoraBanc's ratings also take into account a more limited and
concentrated
franchise than peers and the failure to complete its first
acquisition in Spain,
which would have provided it with AUM of about EUR3bn. They also
consider
increased risk appetite underlined by growing exposure to equity
investments and
diversification away from the core banking business in 2014.
The low interest rate environment and limited lending demand has
led the bank to
look for alternative earnings opportunities, including in
syndicated loans and
alternative investments. Fitch views the increased exposure to
equity
investments, arising from the use of the bank's balance sheet to
develop new
investment product offerings, as carrying higher risk than its
core business.
The ratings also reflect strong earnings generation capacity and
capital levels.
The Stable Outlooks on the banks' ratings reflect our
expectation of stabilising
key credit factors despite remaining uncertainties related to
the resolution of
BPA. Fitch assumes that incremental risks related to BPA will be
manageable for
the banks and the ratings do not capture the potential
involvement of the
Andorran banks in corporate transactions resulting from BPA's
resolution.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view of a low probability of the Andorran
banks receiving
support in case of need. This in turn reflects limited resources
at the
authorities' disposal as well as the progress made by Andorra to
implement a
framework for resolving banks in accordance with the EU's BRRD.
CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock is rated five notches below the
bank's VR to
reflect higher loss severity than the average for senior
unsecured creditors and
the higher-than-average risk of non-performance given
discretionary coupon
payments. The preferred stock has been downgraded in line with
the VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
In view of Fitch's revised assessment of the operating
environment in Andorra,
near-term rating upside is limited. In the medium-term, the
bank's IDRs and VRs
are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the operating
environment in
Andorra, which may for example benefit from further alignment of
its financial
markets and regulatory framework with other European countries.
The ratings are also sensitive to progress on the resolution for
BPA and the
impact that this may have on the confidence in the banking
system and the
financial profiles of these three banks, including the evolution
of AUM,
deposits and liquidity. Fitch's base case assumption is that
potential
additional costs for the system will be manageable. The ratings
also assume
continued sound capital ratios, supported by an ability to
generate capital
internally through earnings. A weakening of capital ratios could
therefore put
pressure on the ratings.
Andbank's ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to
restore capital
after the Inversis acquisition and the execution of its growth
strategy.
Credit Andorra's ratings are also sensitive to the bank's
ability to stabilise
asset quality; further deterioration of the loan book could
therefore put
pressure on the ratings.
Morabanc's ratings are also sensitive to developments in the
bank's risk
appetite, such as increasing exposure to equity investments and
other sources of
diversification away from its core banking activities, which
could negative
affect the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of these
banks would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Credit Andorra's preferred stock ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Andorra:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', removed from RWN,
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'a-', removed from RWN
Preference shares: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', removed from
RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Andbank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', removed from RWN,
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
MoraBanc:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A-', removed from RWN,
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analysts
Belen Vazquez (MoraBanc)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Arnau Autonell (Andbank and Credit Andorra)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987387">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.