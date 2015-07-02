(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) The central bank of Oman inaugurated its
specialist
department for overseeing Islamic banking today, which will
build up resources
and expertise and centralise all aspects of Islamic banking
regulation and
issuance. Effective regulation and supervision of Islamic banks
achieved through
a dedicated unit is positive for the sector as it should
strengthen early
detection of risks and support growth, says Fitch Ratings.
Oman's financial regulators were the last amongst GCC peers to
authorise the
establishment of Islamic banking. There are only two Islamic
banks operating in
Oman but the bulk of the country's commercial banks provide
these services
through their "Islamic windows". Islamic banking represents only
5% of total
banking assets in Oman but could grow rapidly, as it has in
neighbouring
countries where market shares range between 20% and 30%.
Despite high concentrations in Oman's banking sector, we believe
Islamic banks
will be able to make inroads because demand for sharia-compliant
products and
services is growing in neighbouring countries, driven by
religious preferences.
Islamic banks are increasingly able to structure products that
enable them to
compete with those offered by conventional banks.
In the coming months, Oman is expected to raise OMR200m through
a sukuk issue,
the first of this type. Sovereign sukuks can be bought by
Islamic banks and
provide an attractive option for placing excess liquidity in a
lowly risk
weighted asset. Previously, Omani Islamic banks tended to hold
excess liquidity
in cash due to sharia constraints. By diversifying liquidity
portfolio
investments, Oman's Islamic banks will be able to reduce
concentration risks and
boost profitability as they benefit from participation in sukuk
profit
distributions. A limited number of Omani corporates have issued
sukuk and the
country's banks may follow. Global demand for sukuk generally
exceeds supply.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
Fitch Ratings Dubai
+ 971 4 424 1242
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
