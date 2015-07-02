(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) A narrowing output gap and
approaching monetary
tightening are reducing the US economy's ability grow at around
3% a year, Fitch
Ratings says. We cut our outlook for US growth to 2.2% in 2015
and 2.5% in each
of 2016 and 2017 in our latest quarterly "Global Economic
Outlook", published on
Tuesday, down from our previous forecasts of 3.1% for 2015 and
3.0% for 2016.
Our lower full-year growth forecast for 2015 follows a weak
first quarter in
which the US economy contracted 0.2% on an annualised basis.
Temporary factors
such as the West Coast port strike and very cold weather on the
East Coast were
partly to blame. Without these, growth can bounce back in 2H15
as the labour
market continues to strengthen. The economy created 223,000 jobs
in June and the
unemployment rate fell to 5.3%, although average hourly earnings
did not grow.
The US is growing faster than the eurozone and many other
high-income countries,
but a number of supply-side and demand-side factors mean its
economy is unlikely
to sustain 3% annual growth through 2016-2017. The recovery from
the recent
recession has been more sluggish than in previous episodes. The
labour force is
growing more slowly than in previous decades due to demographic
changes.
Consumer spending growth is picking up but still lags behind the
improving
labour market, rising household wealth and confidence
indicators, and consumers
appear more inclined to save since the financial crisis. The
housing sector is
growing modestly. A stronger dollar and slower growth in trading
partners
undermines export performance. Higher bank lending has partly
been directed
towards M&A rather than greenfield investment.
Productivity-enhancing public
investment is also low.
Not only is the supply of capital and labour growing more
slowly, but Bureau of
Labor Statistics data this week showed total factor productivity
increased at an
annual rate of 0.8% last year - lower than the 1.4% average in
1995-2007. Slower
productivity growth combined with temporary shocks such as those
in 1Q15 means
annual US GDP growth has averaged just 2.2% since 2010. As the
output gap
gradually narrows, growth rates should converge with potential
output at around
this level.
The US economy is also heading into a period of monetary
tightening. We expect
the first Fed rate increase before the end of 2015. We also
expect the pace and
extent of tightening to be subdued by historical norms, but
higher rates will
increase debt-servicing costs, and even a gentle exit from a
long period of
loose monetary policy could increase financial market and asset
price
volatility, affecting household wealth and confidence.
Our lower growth forecasts make a marginal difference to our
long-run forecasts
for general government debt, which were already based on a
conservative
post-2017 growth assumption. We still expect general government
debt to start to
increase again from 2018. The medium-term fiscal outlook has
been supported by
lower-than-expected healthcare costs and low interest rates.
However, as the
Congressional Budget Office has pointed out, without reforms to
mandatory
spending and/or higher taxation, the deficit will rise again as
the population
ages, and healthcare costs and government debt-service costs
rise. The CBO
forecasts deficits approaching 4% of GDP by 2025, putting debt
on an upward
path.
Our updated global growth forecasts are contained in our "Global
Economic
Outlook", available at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
