(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union
Finances Grains'
(UFG) commercial paper (CP) programme rating at 'F1'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UFG's French CP programme's Short-term rating reflects Fitch's
view that the
four banks guaranteeing the CP would be extremely likely to
timely honour their
commitment, if required. The four banks are Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank (A/Positive/F1), Le Credit Lyonnais
(A/Positive/F1), Credit
Cooperatif (A/Stable/F1) and Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel.
Banque
Europeenne du Credit Mutuel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Banque Federative du
Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Stable/F1) and its debt ratings are
aligned with those
of BFCM based on an extremely high probability of support from
the latter if
required.
The banks guarantee the repayment of individual tranches of
UFG's CP, subject to
limits on the total volume of CP:
EUR96m for Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
EUR138.5m for Le Credit Lyonnais
EUR83m for Credit Cooperatif
EUR160m for Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel
The banks' guarantees are not joint, and each bank is only
exposed to the CP it
guarantees. Fitch considers that the banks' guarantees are
extremely likely to
be honoured, given the huge reputational damage the banks would
face if they
failed to repay the CP and the small amounts guaranteed in
absolute terms. The
guarantees are renewed annually, but are grandfathered (i.e.
guaranteed CP
benefit from the guarantee until it matures).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Short-term ratings assigned to the CP individually would
move in tandem with
the Short-term Issuer Default Ratings of the banks guaranteeing
the related CP.
Fitch does not assign a rating to UFG as an entity, as it is
purely an issuing
vehicle. UFG is a union of agricultural cooperatives (with
variable capital)
authorised by the French Ministry of Agriculture. Currently, 31
French cereal
cooperatives are members of the union. UFG's sole purpose is to
provide its
members with alternative forms of financing; UFG finances part
of the
cooperatives' cereal inventories by issuing CPs. UFG has no
funding needs for
itself and its overheads are paid by the member cooperatives.
The rating actions are as follows:
UFG's Commercial paper programme guaranteed by Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank: affirmed at 'F1'
UFG's Commercial paper programme guaranteed by Le Credit
Lyonnais: affirmed at
'F1'
UFG's Commercial paper programme guaranteed by Credit
Cooperatif: affirmed at
'F1'
UFG's Commercial paper programme guaranteed by Banque
Europeeenne du Credit
Mutuel: affirmed at 'F1'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
Endorsement Policy
