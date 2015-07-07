(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Brit
Limited's (Brit),
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and removed it
from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). A Stable Outlook has been assigned.
The GBP135m subordinated notes have also been downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+', in
line with Fitch's notching criteria. The subordinated debt
rating does not
factor in any impact that may arise from the new criteria
proposed by Fitch -
"Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria" published on 12
May 2015 and
available on www.fitchratings.com (see rating sensitivities
below).
Brit was formerly Brit PLC prior to its delisting from the
London Stock
Exchange, and it continues to be the issuer of the GBP135m
subordinated debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the completion of the acquisition of
Brit by the
Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial Holdings
Limited (Fairfax).
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view of the financial strength of
the Fairfax
group as a whole, which constrains Brit's ratings by one notch.
This reflects
the risk that if the Fairfax group were to come under financial
stress, it could
seek to extract capital or other resources from Brit to support
the rest of the
group.
The underlying performance of Brit has been good. Fitch views
Brit's solid
financial profile, supported by strong risk-adjusted
capitalisation and
underlying earning, as a strong positive factor. Brit reported
on overall profit
after tax for 2014 of GBP139m (2013: GBP99.5m) and a combined
ratio, excluding
the effects of foreign exchange movements, of 89.5% (2013:
85.4%). Fitch expects
Brit's underlying earnings and risk-adjusted capitalisation to
remain supportive
of the current ratings.
Fairfax posted net income of USD1.6bn in 2014 (2013: USD0.6bn
loss). Its
consolidated combined ratio dropped to 90.8% in 2014 from 92.7%
in 2013, 99.9%
in 2012 and 114.2% in 2011, due to more modest catastrophe
losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final, Fitch
expects to
upgrade the subordinated notes issued by Brit to 'BB+'. No other
Brit ratings
are expected to be impacted by the proposed changes to Fitch's
notching
criteria.
The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade of Brit
would be what
Fitch views as improvement of the Fairfax group's financial
strength. Similarly,
deterioration in the financial strength of the Fairfax group
could result in a
downgrade of Brit.
