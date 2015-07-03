(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 03 (Fitch) Global economic growth is featured in this week's Inside Credit newsletter, with Fitch Ratings forecasting growth of 2.4% in 2015, followed by 2.9% in 2016 and 2.8% in 2017. The pick-up in 2016 reflects a recovery from recession in Brazil and Russia, albeit a weak one, while the structural slowdown in China is weighing on global growth potential. Meanwhile, the growth forecasts for Major Advanced Economies are 1.8% in 2015, 2.0% in 2016 and 1.8% in 2017. 'In the U.S., growth will rebound after the unexpectedly weak first quarter, bolstered by improving fundamentals and strong confidence,' said Gergely Kiss, Director of Sovereigns. 'The eurozone recovery continues, albeit with weak growth potential compared with other major advanced economies.' Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --Greece Downgraded to 'CC' --India and China Growth to Diverge Further Through 2017 --Global Short-Term Rating 2014 Transition and Default Study --Significant Variation Likely in GSII Capital Requirements --High FX Mismatch Risk for Latin America Corporates --Oman Central Bank Shows Commitment to Islamic Banking --Sousse Attack Hits Tunisia Growth; Transition Supportive --APAC Investment Loan Arrears at Record Lows --Puerto Rico Downgraded to 'CC' --EPA Ruling Relieves Pressure on U.S. Public Power 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.