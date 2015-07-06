(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) A multi-year fiscal plan
approved by the
Japanese cabinet on 30 June does not increase the likelihood of
the country's
high public debt ratios beginning to decline in a sustainable
and substantive
manner any time soon, says Fitch Ratings. The strategy focuses
on enhancing
growth through structural reforms as the guiding principle for
fiscal
consolidation. Many of the planned reforms are positive for
enhancing
productivity and encouraging investment, but Fitch believes that
the
government's expectations of their effect on growth are highly
optimistic.
The government's plan targets achieving a primary deficit of 1%
of GDP by 2018
on the way to a balanced budget by 2020, through raising
potential growth to
above 2%. Notably, beyond previously announced plans to raise
the consumption
tax by two percentage points to 10% in April 2017, the
government is relying
almost wholly on economic growth to increase tax revenue.
At the same time, the central government has not set a hard cap
on general
spending, though it aims to keep annual increases in general
spending to
JPY1.6trn through to the fiscal year to March 2018. The lack of
a hard cap
leaves room for fiscal slippage. The government's plans to
control expenditure
focus on improving efficiencies through technology, innovation,
greater use of
the private sector in the provision of public services and
reforming incentives,
which are broadly positive for long-term efficiency, but are not
likely to curb
expenditure growth materially over the medium term.
The reliance on economic growth for fiscal consolidation comes
with risks. The
planned consumption tax hike in 2017 is likely to have a
negative effect on
household spending. If this is larger than expected by the
government, it could
undermine the fiscal plan's long-term growth assumptions.
Furthermore, Japan's primary deficit has narrowed recently, due
in part to a
cyclical macroeconomic upswing. However, the IMF estimates that
the Japanese
economy is operating at near-potential. This suggests that the
prospects for a
further cyclical acceleration in economic growth are limited,
and the economy
will provide less support to narrowing the primary deficit in
future. Judged
from a cyclically adjusted basis, Japan's reduction in the
primary deficit has
been unremarkable relative to other advanced economies.
Japan's Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings were
cut to
'A'/Stable from 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative on 27 April. Japan's
main sovereign
credit and rating weakness is the high and rising level of
government debt.
Contacts:
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
