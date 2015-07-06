(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Credito
Emiliano S.p.A.'s (CREDEM, BBB+/Stable/F2, Viability Rating
(VR): bbb+)
EUR2.10bn mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG),
guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. (CREDEM CB), and Banca Popolare
di Sondrio -
Societa Cooperativa per Azioni's (BPS, BBB/Stable/F3, VR: bbb)
EUR500m OBG,
guaranteed by POPSO Covered Bond S.r.l. (BPS CB), to Stable from
Negative. Both
programmes have been affirmed at 'A+'.
The rating action follows the Outlook revision on CREDEM's and
BPS's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative (see "Fitch Takes
Rating Action on
4 Italian Medium-Sized Banks" dated 2 July 2015 available at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CREDEM CB
The 'A+' rating is based on CREDEM's IDR of 'BBB+', an unchanged
IDR uplift of
0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 and the 69.6%
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which
provides more
protection than the unchanged 80.5% 'A+' breakeven AP. The
Outlook revision to
Stable from Negative for the OBG rating reflects that on the
issuer's IDR.
The 69.6% AP that Fitch relies upon provides at least 91%
recoveries on the
covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'A+' scenario and
allows a two-notch
recovery uplift from the 'A-' tested rating on a probability of
default (PD)
basis. The counterparty replacement provisions in the programme
documentation
are in line with a 'A' rating category and constrain the rating
of the covered
bonds at 'A+'.
Fitch considers in its analysis the highest level of AP recorded
by CREDEM CB in
the last 12 months (69.6% as of end-April 2015), in line with
the agency's
criteria for issuers with a Short-term IDR of at least 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BPS CB
The 'A+' rating is based on BPS's IDR of 'BBB', an unchanged IDR
uplift of 0, an
unchanged D-Cap of 2 and the 78.74% AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the unchanged
79.0% 'A+' breakeven
AP. The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative for the OBG
rating reflects
that on the issuer's IDR.
The 78.74% publicly undertaken AP, which Fitch relies upon, is
adequate to
achieve a two-notch uplift from the 'A-' tested rating on a PD
basis by
providing recoveries of at least 91% on the covered bonds
assumed to be in
default in a 'A+' scenario.
Fitch continues to rely on the 78.74% publicly undertaken AP, in
line with the
agency's criteria for issuers with a Short-term IDR below 'F2'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A+' rating of covered bonds programme issued by Credito
Emiliano S.p.A.
(CREDEM) and guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l., would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) CREDEM's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is
downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB-' or below; (ii) the
number of notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
is reduced to
zero; (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch 'A+' breakeven level of 80.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases to the
contractual
limit of 93% the rating of covered bonds issued by CREDEM would
be downgraded to
'A-'; this level of AP would not be adequate to allow for timely
payment on the
OBG at a rating level higher than CREDEM's IDR as adjusted by
the IDR uplift and
would limit the covered bond rating uplift just to one notch.
The 'A+' rating of covered bonds programme issued by Banca
Popolare di Sondrio -
Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS) would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) BPS's IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to
'BBB-' or below; (ii) the number of notches represented by the
IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is reduced to one or below; (iii) the AP that Fitch
considers in its
analysis increases above Fitch 'A+' breakeven level of 79.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (CREDEM CB)
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Roberto Del Ragno (BPS CB)
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Sara De Novellis (CREDEM CB)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (BPS CB)
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 08 Aug 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 09 Jun 2015)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 19 Dec 2014)
here
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015)
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 03 Jul
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987465">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
