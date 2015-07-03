(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) The latest round of conduct and
litigation fines that
may be imposed on Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) is already
reflected in its
standalone Viability Rating of 'bbb+', says Fitch Ratings. We
consider the
bank's creditworthiness capable of gradual improvement, but it
faces strong
medium-term challenges, of which profitability is chief, due in
part to
uncertainty about the size and timing of further regulatory
fines. RBS' ratings
are sensitive to contingent litigation and conduct costs.
Court filings on behalf of the US Federal Housing Finance Agency
(FHFA)
highlight that RBS could face potential settlement fees
totalling USD13bn
(GBP8.3bn) relating to alleged violations linked to the sale of
USD32bn of
mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Legal procedures
are likely to take several months and the final outcome is still
unclear. But we
consider the impact a fine of this magnitude could have on RBS'
capital adequacy
ratios manageable due to the existing litigation reserves
(GBP2.1bn at
end-March) and the positive boost to regulatory capital to be
generated by the
deconsolidation and sale of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by
end-2015.
There is a risk some material charges will be borne before the
capital benefit
from exiting CFG will be realised. But we believe a meaningful
underlying
cushion to absorb further potential fines will come from the
capital base of
GBP40bn core equity Tier 1 at end-1Q15 (or around GBP47bn of
Fitch Core
Capital), and the likely reduction in risk-weighted assets (RWA)
from GBP394bn
to GBP300bn by end-2015 to be achieved through further
de-risking and the CFG
sale. Further RWA reductions are planned for the medium term.
The FHFA began litigation against 18 financial institutions in
2011 regarding
securities law violations in the sale of private label
securities to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac in the mid-2000s. Most institutions named in the
suits agreed to
settle. The sum paid by JPMorgan, one of the first to settle,
represented
roughly 12% of the original face value of the MBS it had
originally
underwritten, structured or distributed. Settlement rates varied
significantly,
from 1% to 14% of face value.
MBS volumes linked to RBS are by far the largest under
discussion and
yesterday's filing suggests a potential fine equivalent to 40%
of MBS face
value, considerably higher than the outcome for other negotiated
settlements.
