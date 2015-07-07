(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mutual & Federal
Risk Financing Limited's (M&F RF) a National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers M&F RF as "Core" to the Mutual & Federal Group
under Fitch's
insurance group rating methodology. As a result M&F RF's rating
is aligned to
that of its parent, Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited
(M&F).
M&F RF is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&F, which supports its
alternative risk
transfer insurance activities, a core activity for M&F. Its main
purpose is to
house cell captive business, which it is separately licensed to
write, sold
through M&F's 'Corporate and Niche' business division.
M&F RF is integrated with M&F with shared branding, staff and
physical
infrastructure.
In 2014 M&F RF wrote 9.1% of the M&F group gross written
premiums, and through
its cell captive structure retains only a small portion of the
overall risk. It
reported an underwriting margin of 16% (2013 adjusted: 10.9%).
Fitch believes that M&F RF is adequately capitalised based on
the minimum
statutory requirement. At end-14 M&F RF's international solvency
ratio was 109%,
and its interim measures capital adequacy requirement cover
315%. Fitch believes
that M&F RF would be able to call on cell owners' capital and
group support,
should the need arise.
Fitch considers M&F as "Core" to the Old Mutual group under the
agency's
insurance group rating methodology, based on its alignment with
Old Mutual's
strategy and integration of management into the Old Mutual
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that M&F RF is "Core" to the Mutual & Federal
group under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology, any upgrade or
downgrade of M&F's
ratings would be reflected by M&F RF's ratings.
A downgrade could also be triggered by a change in M&F RF's
"Core" status. This
could be a result of a change in M&F's strategy that affects its
risk transfer
activities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.