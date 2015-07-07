(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited's (M&F RF) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch considers M&F RF as "Core" to the Mutual & Federal Group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. As a result M&F RF's rating is aligned to that of its parent, Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F). M&F RF is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&F, which supports its alternative risk transfer insurance activities, a core activity for M&F. Its main purpose is to house cell captive business, which it is separately licensed to write, sold through M&F's 'Corporate and Niche' business division. M&F RF is integrated with M&F with shared branding, staff and physical infrastructure. In 2014 M&F RF wrote 9.1% of the M&F group gross written premiums, and through its cell captive structure retains only a small portion of the overall risk. It reported an underwriting margin of 16% (2013 adjusted: 10.9%). Fitch believes that M&F RF is adequately capitalised based on the minimum statutory requirement. At end-14 M&F RF's international solvency ratio was 109%, and its interim measures capital adequacy requirement cover 315%. Fitch believes that M&F RF would be able to call on cell owners' capital and group support, should the need arise. Fitch considers M&F as "Core" to the Old Mutual group under the agency's insurance group rating methodology, based on its alignment with Old Mutual's strategy and integration of management into the Old Mutual group. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given Fitch's view that M&F RF is "Core" to the Mutual & Federal group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology, any upgrade or downgrade of M&F's ratings would be reflected by M&F RF's ratings. A downgrade could also be triggered by a change in M&F RF's "Core" status. This could be a result of a change in M&F's strategy that affects its risk transfer activities. Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Sandton 2196 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.