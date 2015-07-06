(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) The agreement to sell Nova
Kreditna Banka Maribor
(NKBM), reached last week, provides a small indication that
stability is
gradually returning to Slovenia's troubled banking sector, says
Fitch Ratings.
But the low sale price, reported in the press to be 40% of book
value,
highlights the bank's weak profile, weighed down by a very high
level of
impaired loans, many of which could still require additional
provisioning.
NKBM, the country's second-largest bank, is the first of three
banks bailed out
by the state in December 2013 to be sold to the private sector.
Appetite for
investing in Slovenian banks is low. To date, the only bidders
to have emerged
are private equity funds, which generally adopt higher-risk
investment
strategies.
Apollo Global Asset Management, a US-based private equity fund,
will acquire 80%
of NKBM; the EBRD will take up the remaining 20%. NKBM has an
11.5% market share
in Slovenia. Apollo stated that its objective is to complete
restructuring of
the bank. In our opinion, this is likely to take several years
because NKBM
still has substantial exposure to highly indebted companies.
Impaired loans
represented 42% of total loans at end-March 2015, around 60%
reserved.
NKBM's privatisation is unlikely to have an immediate impact on
the bank's
ratings as, in Fitch's view, external support from an investment
fund usually
cannot be relied on. But accelerated progress in problem loan
recoveries,
improved performance and maintenance of solid capital ratios
could result in
positive rating actions.
Slovenia's economy returned to growth in 2013. Fitch forecasts
GDP growth of
around 2% for each of 2015 and 2016 and expects bank credit to
the private
sector to stabilise gradually from 2015.
Efforts to restructure and clean up bank balance sheets
continue; these are all
the more important if the state is to reduce its stake in the
banking sector
(60% at end-2014). The state is planning the sale of another
Slovenian bank,
Abanka Vipa, following its merger with Banka Celje, set for
Q415. The state also
made a commitment to the European Commission to sell 75% of the
largest bank,
Nova Ljubljanska Banka.
Additional information about NKBM and Slovenia can be found in
our most recent
Full Rating Reports on these entities, available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 62 90
Fitch Poland
Krolewska 16
Warsaw 00-103
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
