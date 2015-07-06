(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) The "No" vote in Greece's referendum on
Sunday
dramatically increases the risk of a slide towards a disorderly
Greek exit from
the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. An agreement between Greece
and its official
creditors remains possible, but time is short and the risk of
policy missteps,
or that the two sides simply cannot agree a deal, is high.
The resignation of Finance Minister Yannis Varoufakis signals
the Greek
government's desire to re-engage with its official creditors,
from whom stronger
commitments on debt relief may be forthcoming following the
expiry of the EFSF
programme last week. But assuming they return to the negotiating
table, the
creditors are unlikely to make large concessions on policy
conditionality up
front. Their proposals may still be unacceptable to a Greek
government
emboldened by the referendum outcome.
The lack of progress and loss of trust so far this year mean we
think it will be
a difficult to strike even a limited deal before 20 July, when
EUR3.5bn of bonds
held by the Eurosystem fall due.
Solvency at Greek banks is very weak, with estimated combined
group
non-performing exposures for the four banks rated by Fitch above
40% at
end-1Q15. These are likely to have deteriorated further since,
making
recapitalisation a more pressing priority.
Solvency concerns may also make it difficult for the ECB to
justify an increase
in Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA), which has not been
increased since 28
June, although it may identify an interim way of providing Greek
banks with
additional liquidity while negotiations continue.
Without new funding, Greek banks may have to reduce the minimum
daily deposit
withdrawals below the EUR60 permitted under current capital
controls.
A missed payment to the ECB would therefore be a major event,
primarily due to
the possible reaction of the ECB's Governing Council, which may
conclude that it
cannot provide further ELA funding for Greek banks. Further
tightening of bank
liquidity by the ECB would be likely to push the banks into
resolution and would
make salvaging any potential deal extremely difficult. Missing
the 20 July
payment would not of itself trigger an 'RD' rating, as our 'CC'
sovereign rating
reflects the risk that Greece will not honour private debt
obligations. Upcoming
repayments to the private sector include Treasury Bills maturing
this week and
next, and a JPY11.67bn (EUR85m) bond maturing on 14 July.
There are no formal provisions for leaving the eurozone, so a
Greek exit would
consist of a series of ad hoc measures. For example, the Greek
government may
have to issue IOUs rather than paying pensions and wages,
effectively creating a
parallel currency ('scrip'). An unplanned, reactive process
could not be
'orderly' and would inflict severe damage on Greece's economy.
But the risk that a Greek exit would trigger a systemic crisis
in the eurozone
has fallen in the last three years. The fiscal and current
account positions,
growth performance, and banking systems of other peripheral
member states have
improved, and the bloc has developed support mechanisms.
Eurozone banks have
reduced their Greek exposures, and bond market contagion has so
far been
limited.
Nevertheless, a Greek exit would cause financial market
volatility and dent
economic confidence. It would increase the risk of future
economic and financial
crises, creating fears of another euro exit, with the attendant
risks of higher
sovereign borrowing costs and bank deposit withdrawals. This
consideration may
prompt a further acceleration in the eurozone authorities'
continuing policy
response to the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, as happened in
2012, if Greece
does leave.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.