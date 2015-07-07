(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian Standard
Bank's (RSB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior
debt to 'B-'
from 'B'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded the bank's
Viability
Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b' and subordinated debt rating to
'CC' from 'B-'.
The Outlooks on the IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING AND DEBT RATINGS
The downgrade of RSB's VR to 'ccc' reflects the ongoing
deterioration of its
core capital position amid a weakening operating environment,
which has resulted
in a marked deterioration in asset quality and pre-impairment
profitability. As
a result, under regulatory accounts RSB's core retail business
has been
loss-making since 4Q14 and is not expected to return to
breakeven in the near
future, meaning that pressure on the capital position is likely
to remain.
RSB's Long-term IDRs, senior debt rating and National rating are
driven by the
bank's standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its VR. The
downgrades of
these ratings reflect the downgrade of the VR. However, the
Long-term IDRs and
senior debt rating are notched up once from RSB's VR, reflecting
the
considerable protection offered to senior creditors by RSB's
loss-absorbing
junior debt. Fitch estimates that at end-5M15 RSB's 'new style'
subordinated
debt with loss-absorption features was equal to 9% of regulatory
risk-weighted
assets. If RSB approaches non-viability this debt may be fully
or partially
written off to help restore the bank's solvency. Total
subordinated liabilities,
including 'old style' non-loss-absorbing debt and a subordinated
loan from
Vnesheconombank (VEB), were equal to 15% of risk-weighted assets
at end-5m2015.
In Fitch's view, it is less likely that facilities apart from
the 'new style'
subordinated debt would be used to help restore the bank's core
capital.
The downgrade of RSB's 'new style' subordinated debt rating to
'CC' from 'B-'
reflects the downgrade of the bank's VR. The subordinated debt
rating is one
notch lower than the VR due to expected weak recovery prospects
for the debt in
case of the bank reaching non-viability.
RSB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio dropped to below 1% at
end-2014, and Fitch
estimates that this would have turned negative by end-5M15. FCC
(RUB1bn at
end-2014) is significantly lower than RSB's reported Basel II
Tier I capital
(RUB13bn), as Fitch deducts RSB's investment in the treasury
shares of its
holding company (RUB5.5bn at end-2014), deferred tax assets
(RUB5.2bn) and
intangibles (RUB1.2bn) from RSB's IFRS equity to calculate FCC.
RSB's regulatory
Tier 1 capital ratio is supported by the non-deduction of these
assets, but was
only marginally above the regulatory minimum of 6% at end-5M15.
RSB's weak core capital position is further undermined by (i)
the bank's RUB10bn
of net non-core corporate loans, of which RUB3.6bn is to related
parties; (ii)
the RUB12bn difference at end-2014 between the carrying value
and the fair value
of RSB's sizeable portfolio of held-to-maturity securities
(equal to 25% of
end-2014 assets); and (iii) a RUB3.8bn investment in the equity
of a related
alcohol company (contributed as new equity in 2Q15). These
exposures were equal
to a combined 7% of regulatory risk-weighted assets at end-5M15.
RSB's 2014 IFRS accounts indicated a further significant
deterioration of asset
quality in retail lending, as credit losses (defined as
generation of
non-performing loans (90 days overdue) divided by average
performing loans)
reached 29% in 2H14 (24% for FY2014), up from 20% in 1H14 and
14% in 2013. This
compares with RSB's breakeven loss rate of 12% in 2014.
Continued significant
provisioning of the loan book in regulatory accounts in 5M15
suggests asset
quality has yet to stabilise.
Pre-impairment profitability has weakened considerably as a
result of increased
funding costs and sluggish new loan production, as the portfolio
contracted by
20% in 5M15 in order to reduce capital pressure. Fitch estimates
RSB's operating
loss in 5M15 regulatory accounts at RUB9.5bn (equal to 24% of
end-2014 statutory
equity), only partially offset by the RUB3.8bn contribution of
the alcohol
company stake. Fitch expects RSB to report a further loss in
2H15,
notwithstanding a likely gradual reduction in funding costs as
the policy rate
comes down.
In Fitch's view, RSB has sufficient liquidity to meet the put
option on its
USD525m senior unsecured eurobond on 11 July 2015. If this
facility is repaid in
full, remaining liquidity will be equal a moderate 8% of retail
deposits.
However, customer funding has been reasonably stable to date and
cash generation
from shrinking loan book remains significant.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RSB's '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that support from
the bank's
private shareholder cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating
Floor of 'No
Floor' also reflects the agency's view that support from the
Russian authorities
cannot be relied upon to the extent that this would prevent
losses for senior
creditors, given the bank's still small size and lack of overall
systemic
importance. However, some support, for example in the form of
regulatory
forbearance or facilitation of a takeover of the bank, is
possible, given its
considerable retail deposit franchise (RUB162bn at end-5M15).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
As the Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are notched up
from RSB's VR, they
and the National rating are sensitive to a downgrade of the VR.
The notching up of the IDRs and senior debt above the VR is
sensitive to changes
in Fitch's view on RSB's potential capital requirements, and the
extent to which
a write down of the bank's subordinated debt could be sufficient
to meet these.
The notching could also be widened or eliminated if it becomes
clearer that
senior creditors will not/will be required to take losses as
part of any
resolution process required by the bank.
VR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
Further deterioration of RSB's capital position could lead to a
downgrade of the
VR. If RSB breaches minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratios
without any
prospect of its solvency being restored, then its VR is likely
to be downgraded
to 'f'. A stabilisation of performance and the capital position
would reduce
downward pressure on the VR and subordinated debt rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RSB's Support Rating could be upgraded if it is acquired by a
more highly-rated
entity. An upward revision of the Support Rating Floor is
unlikely given the
bank's limited systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B'; off
Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Outlook Negative
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(rus)' from
'BBB-(rus)'; off RWN;
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; off RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard
Finance SA)
downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; off RWN
Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA)
Long-term rating:
downgraded to 'CC' from 'B-', Recovery Rating 'RR5'; off RWN
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
