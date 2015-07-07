(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of
Aetna Inc.
(Aetna) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action follows
Aetna's recent
announcement that it has reached an agreement to acquire Humana
Inc. (Humana) in
a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $37
billion. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects Fitch's concern about Aetna's
expected financial
leverage metrics following the close of the transaction, as well
as potential
operational and/or earnings disruptions that could arise as
these two very large
and complex organizations are integrated.
Assuming the acquisition and its financing are completed as
currently
envisioned, upon close of the acquisition Fitch expects to
downgrade Aetna's
ratings by one notch. Fitch notes that Aetna's financial
leverage has not fully
returned to the level at which the company operated prior to its
acquisition of
Coventry Health Care, Inc. in 2013, although the company has
been progressing in
line with expectations.
At close of the acquisition, Fitch expects Aetna's financial
leverage to be
approximately 46%, and debt to EBITDA to be in excess of 3.0x
due to the debt
being issued to fund the cash portion of the purchase price.
Fitch does not
anticipate that Aetna's financial leverage metrics will return
to a level
appropriate for its current rating category within a 12 to 24
month time horizon
normally associated with a Rating Outlook. Given Aetna's size
and business
profile, these metrics at its current rating would be a run-rate
debt to EBITDA
ratio approximating 1.8x and financial leverage of 30-35%.
The ratings of Humana have also historically reflected Fitch's
view that
Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollment generally supports lower
ratings relative to
employer group and individual enrollment due to the U.S.
government's large role
in the MA market and the suppressive effect this role has in
terms of margins
and capital formation. As a large portion of Humana's revenue is
associated with
MA business, Aetna's exposure to this business will increase
significantly at
close of the transaction.
Fitch views the combination of Aetna and Humana as strategically
beneficial to
both organizations in terms of the application of Aetna's strong
performance in
commercial risk business to Humana's commercial block,
geographic and business
diversification, particularly with regard to Humana, as well as
stronger
provider networks and pharmacy claims costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
At the close of the transaction, Fitch expects to downgrade the
ratings of Aetna
by one notch, at which time Fitch will establish new rating
triggers associated
with the combined company's new ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Watch Negative:
Aetna Inc.
--$750 million of 3.50% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2024
'A-';
--$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2017
'A-';
--$500 million of 1.5% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017
'A-';
--$383 million of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2017 'A-';
--$375 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2019
'A-';
--$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 1, 2020
'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021
'A-';
--$600 million of 5.450% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2021 'A-';
--$1 billion of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022
'A-';
--$771 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2036 'A-';
--$534 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037
'A-';
--$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042
'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2042 'A-';
--$375 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2044 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper program 'F1'.
Aetna Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A'.
Aetna Life Insurance Company
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation)
Aetna Health of California Inc.
--IFS 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
