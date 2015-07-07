(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)
at 'BB+' and
revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AEL's insurance
operating
subsidiaries: American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
(AEILIC) and
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York,
at 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlooks on AEL's insurance operating subsidiaries are
Stable. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of AEL's ratings reflects high credit quality
within AEL's bond
portfolio, continued good operating results, adequate
risk-adjusted
capitalization and the company's strong competitive position in
the fixed
indexed annuity market. The ratings also reflect AEL's high,
albeit declining
financial leverage, above-average exposure to interest rate risk
and lack of
diversification in earnings and distribution.
The revision of the holding company's Outlook to Positive from
Stable reflects
the significant progress achieved to reduce financial leverage
and improve
interest coverage metrics in recent years, and the expectation
for further
improvement in 2015. The current ratings assigned to AEL are one
notch lower
relative to standard notching from the insurance subsidiary
ratings to reflect
the holding company's relatively high financial leverage and
modest interest
coverage metrics based on Fitch's criteria.
AEL's financial leverage and interest coverage metrics have
shown significant
improvement in recent years. The company's financial leverage
was approximately
32% at March 31, 2015, down from a high of 43% at year-end 2010.
Likewise, GAAP
interest coverage has improved to 7.0x in 2014 from 5.0x in
2012, and Fitch
expects interest coverage to exceed 8.0x in 2015 on a
combination of improved
earnings and lower interest expense.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
March 31, 2015, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above-average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. At year-end 2014, the company's surplus exposure
to risky assets
(which Fitch considers to be such investments as below
investment-grade bonds,
troubled real estate, unaffiliated common equity and other
similar assets) was
61%, down from 67% year-end 2013, and significantly below the
industry average.
Fitch considers AEL's risky assets ratio to be somewhat
overstated due to funds
withheld reinsurance agreements.
Fitch views the NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of AEL's
primary insurance
subsidiary, AEILIC, as relatively stable over the past five
years and adequate
for the rating category. At Dec. 31, 2014, the company reported
an RBC ratio of
372%, up from 344% at year-end 2013.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on
spread-based annuity products, particularly fixed indexed
annuities. Despite the
company's strong recent track record in maintaining its
aggregate interest rate
spread, the near-term concern is the ongoing low interest rate
environment,
which continues to challenge the life insurance and annuity
sector's ability to
maintain interest rate spreads.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have an
adverse effect on
its financial position, as it could result in a sharp increase
in surrenders
while the value of its largely fixed-rate investments decline in
market value.
Positively, Fitch notes that AEL's book of business continues to
exhibit strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges which help
offset the cost
to the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$45.4 billion and equity of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2015.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $2.4 billion at March 31,
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ability of AEL to achieve a higher IFS rating is somewhat
constrained by the
company's limited diversity of earnings and cash flow given its
heavy focus on
fixed indexed annuities. This constraint could be overcome by
the following:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Continued stable or improved operating results and investment
quality.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--Sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of
notching between the
IDR of AEL and the IFS of AEILIC include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Positive
from Stable:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BB+';
--3.500% senior convertible debentures due 2015 at 'BB';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'B+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987557">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.