NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Realty
Income Corporation with the IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also
assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the $250 million unsecured term loan due 2020.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Realty Income's IDR at 'BBB+' reflects the
granularity of its
predominantly retail net lease portfolio, its disciplined
acquisition strategy
and management track record. Credit strengths include strong
fixed-charge
coverage (FCC), ample liquidity, and access to multiple sources
of capital.
The rating is balanced by leverage that has increased over the
past several
years (5.5x for the quarter ended March 31, 2015 pro forma for
recent
acquisitions compared to 4.4x at year-end 2009). The risks
stemming from higher
leverage has been tempered in part but not in full by the
improving granularity
and tenant credit quality. Fitch expects that leverage will
decline slightly
over the next 12 to 24 months but remain somewhat elevated for
the 'BBB+'
rating.
GRANULAR PORTFOLIO WITH IMPROVING TENANT CREDIT
Fitch expects Realty Income's portfolio will exhibit durable and
stable
operating cashflows through the cycle as a result of the
granularity (4,378
stores), lease structure and generally improving tenant credit
profile of its
portfolio. In addition, Fitch views the portfolio's tenant
industry
diversification and focus on properties primarily leased to
non-discretionary
retailers favorably. Moreover, O's underwriting focuses on
non-discretionary
retail segments that are believed to be more resilient through
economic cycles
and insulated from e-commerce pressures. Per the issuer, over
90% of the retail
tenants offer a service, are non-discretionary and/or have a low
price point
component to the business. The portfolio's top segments for
1Q'15 were
convenience stores (9.6% of rental revenues), drug stores
(9.6%), dollar stores
(9.3%), casual dining and quick service restaurants (8.4%) and
health and
fitness (6.8%).
Realty Income has materially increased the percentage of
annualized rental
revenue derived from properties leased to investment-grade rated
tenants to 48%
as of March 31, 2015 from 2% in 2007 and 15% in 2011. Partially
offsetting these
factors is some tenant concentration, albeit with highly rated
tenants. At March
31, 2015, the top tenants were Walgreens (Fitch IDR of 'A-' with
a Stable
Outlook) at 5.5% of revenue, FedEx (IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook) at 5.2%
of rent, and Dollar General at 4.8%.
CONSISTENT TRACK RECORD
Realty Income's consistent and generally conservative track
record underwriting
investments and managing the balance sheet is a credit positive.
Realty Income's
strategy centers on owning retail and non-retail real estate net
leased to
stronger credit tenants. However, its experience owning
non-retail assets such
as industrial and distribution (10.7% of 1Q'15 revenue), office
(6.4%),
manufacturing (2.4% and agriculture (2.3%) and manufacturing is
somewhat
limited. Moreover some of these asset classes have higher lease
renewal risk
(i.e. office) and may be less financeable than investment grade
non-retail (e.g.
agriculture), in Fitch's view.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE BUT STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
Fitch expects Realty Income's leverage will sustain in the 5.5x
- 6x range
through 2016 (5.5x at March 31, 2015 pro forma), which is
towards the higher end
of the range for the rating. Fitch views leverage sustaining
between 4.5x - 6x
as appropriate for the rating considering the portfolio quality
and type. In a
stress case (principally a material tenant bankruptcy) scenario
not anticipated
by Fitch, leverage could sustain above 6x, which would place
pressure on the
'BBB+' rating and/or Outlook.
FCC is strong for the rating at 3.4x for the quarter ended March
31, 2015 pro
forma up from 3.2x in 2014 and 2.6x in 2012. EBITDA growth from
acquisitions as
well as contractual rent increases and occupancy gains in the
same-store
portfolio, partially offset by increased fixed charges
associated with debt
incurred to fund a portion of those acquisitions, drove the
improvement. Fitch
defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring operating
EBITDA. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA less
straight-line rent
adjustments less recurring capital expenditures divided by total
interest
incurred and preferred dividends.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Realty Income has ample liquidity pro forma for the expansion of
its line of
credit by $500 million to $2 billion, the $250 million term loan
and the $276.7
million equity issuance in April 2015. As a result, liquidity
coverage is strong
for the rating at 2.7x for the period April 1, 2015 to Dec. 31,
2016. Fitch
defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (readily
available
unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving
credit facility
pro forma, and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities after
dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (debt
maturities and
projected recurring capital expenditures). Longer term, debt
maturities are
manageable with 4.9% maturing in 2015 and 13.3% in 2016.
Fitch anticipates that Realty Income will be able to generate
approximately $80
million - $100 million of retained operating cashflow despite
the track record
of monthly dividend increases. Realty Income's dividends
comprised 83.3% of
adjusted funds from operations in 1Q'15 as compared to the 83.1%
- 92.5% range
from 2006 - 2014.
Realty Income has adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered
assets which covered unsecured debt by 2.4x at March 31, 2015.
Fitch calculates
unencumbered asset coverage as unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed
capitalization rate of 9%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for O include:
--Operating cash flows grow by 1.5% driven principally by
contractual base rent
increases;
--Net acquisitions totaling $650 million in 2015 and $500
million in 2016 at a
7% cap rate;
--Recurring operating EBITDA margins remain around 90%;
--Equity issuances sufficient to maintain leverage below 6x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (March
31, 2015 pro
forma leverage is 5.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3x (1Q'15 pro
forma FCC is 3.4x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining above
3x (this ratio is 2.4x as of March 31, 2015).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--A more aggressive approach towards funding acquisitions
heavily with debt
financing, which is not Fitch's expectation;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x (Fitch has
not changed
this sensitivity, as the improvement in tenant credit quality
and portfolio
granularity has been offset to some extent by the company's
shorter track record
of owning non-retail assets);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's
credit metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Realty Income Corporation as
follows:
Realty Income Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the term loan entered into
by Realty
Income Corporation. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
