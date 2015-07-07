(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
revised Export
Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Outlook to Stable from
Negative, while
affirming its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follow the revision of Malaysia's Outlook to
Stable from
Negative and the affirmation of its 'A-' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and 'A'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (see related rating action
commentary dated 30 June
2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
MEXIM's IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised with
that of the
Malaysian sovereign. Its ratings, including the Support Rating
(SR) of '1' are
underpinned by Fitch's expectation of an extremely high
probability of
extraordinary state support for MEXIM during times of need.
This expectation stems from the government's 100% ownership of
the bank and
MEXIM's unique policy role to support and develop the
export-oriented sector,
which is an important driver of Malaysia's economy. State
support has also been
demonstrated in the past through capital injections and
government funding
assistance. The sovereign's ability to provide support is likely
to be supported
by MEXIM's modest size in proportion to the overall GDP and the
domestic banking
sector.
The Stable Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the Stable
Outlook on the
Malaysian sovereign's ratings.
MEXIM's senior notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR. This is
because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
a change in
Malaysia's sovereign rating. They could also be downgraded due
to a perceived
weakening in the propensity of the sovereign to provide support,
although such a
scenario is unlikely in the near to medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
MEXIM
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Negative
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
