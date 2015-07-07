(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follow the revision of Malaysia's Outlook to Stable from Negative and the affirmation of its 'A-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and 'A' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (see related rating action commentary dated 30 June 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT MEXIM's IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised with that of the Malaysian sovereign. Its ratings, including the Support Rating (SR) of '1' are underpinned by Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of extraordinary state support for MEXIM during times of need. This expectation stems from the government's 100% ownership of the bank and MEXIM's unique policy role to support and develop the export-oriented sector, which is an important driver of Malaysia's economy. State support has also been demonstrated in the past through capital injections and government funding assistance. The sovereign's ability to provide support is likely to be supported by MEXIM's modest size in proportion to the overall GDP and the domestic banking sector. The Stable Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the Stable Outlook on the Malaysian sovereign's ratings. MEXIM's senior notes are rated at the same level as its Long-Term IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Malaysia's sovereign rating. They could also be downgraded due to a perceived weakening in the propensity of the sovereign to provide support, although such a scenario is unlikely in the near to medium term. The rating actions are as follows: MEXIM Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987514">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.