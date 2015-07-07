(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Proposed regulations from the US
Department of Labor
aimed at reducing conflicts of interest between corporations
providing
investment/retirement products and selling agents could drive
significant
revamps of business practices for many registered investment
advisors (RIA) and
the financial advisors of broker dealers, says Fitch Ratings. As
proposed, the
new standards would greatly expand the universe of individuals
and corporations
covered under the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act
(ERISA).
The Labor department's April 21 fiduciary proposals promote new
best-interest
standards that provide protections to investors for retirement
accounts and
annuities. The proposed rules raise the risk of regulatory
enforcement and or
trial bar litigation, and will likely force RIAs to do more to
prove that a
client's product choices indeed meet the individual's best
interests. The new
proposals could curb the willingness of agents to promote
complex and higher fee
products. Asset managers and insurance companies would also bear
responsibility
for examining distribution policies and commission structures
paid to
independent and affiliated distributors that sell many of the
investment
products reaching retirement accounts.
Limitations on commission structures could have a
disproportionate impact on the
sale or fee structures of investment and retirement products
sold in the middle
market, which generally tends to have more fee sensitive
customers. Effectively,
the rules may encourage some brokers to adopt advice-for-fee
models for their
advisors as a means of compensating them for the compression (or
elimination) of
their commissions.
Annuity products, arguably viewed by some investors as costly
relative to lower
priced products, could see fees pressured and/or commissions
reduced under
greater scrutiny. Adding to the challenge is the complexity of
annuities, with
guarantees that are difficult to value. Obtaining affirmations
from clients that
all features of any complex product are understood could become
more common, but
also burden the sales process and hurt volumes.
ERISA rules were designed to ensure that trustees and plan
sponsors were acting
with prudence and not self-dealing. While investment advice to
individuals
planning for retirement has avoided being covered under ERISA,
the proposals
sweep general wealth and retail advisors under the rule in the
interest of
ensuring they are acting in client's best interest. Meanwhile,
life insurance
companies and asset managers would be contractually bound to
enhance conflict
risk management, publicly disclose fee practices and provide
enhanced
disclosures of compliance to regulators.
Under current fiduciary rules, a person responsible for serving
in a fiduciary's
best interests (such as a trustee) may not receive compensation
for selling to
the fiduciary and may not self-deal in the same investment
scheme for which he
or she oversees as a fiduciary. In an effort preserve
commissions while
retaining certain established sales structures, the Labor
department has
established multiple levels of exemptions that could keep many
practices in
place, provided that compliance with the principles of rules is
met. The precise
extent to which an advisor would be required to explain product
solutions not
offered in order to demonstrate serving a client's best interest
is not yet
entirely clear.
Overhauls over the past years to the UK, German and Australian
retirement
markets have included complete bans on commissions without
resulting in
significant curbs to dollar sales of the products, although
there have been
indications of the middle-market customer being less targeted.
Higher end
customers have been offered and generally accepted moving to
fee-for-advice
models.
In a sign of the political sensitivity of the issue, earlier in
June, the House
of Representatives' 2016 appropriation bill for the department
included a
provision that would block the agency from spending any of the
annual funds on
finalizing, implementing, administering or enforcing the
proposed rules.
Full implementation is not envisioned until third-quarter 2016
at the earliest,
giving all affected parties meaningful time to prepare for and
respond to the
changes. A comment period on the proposals closes on July 21.
Contact:
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
Insurance
+1 312 368-2061
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0827
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.