(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that Banco
Popular de Puerto
Rico's (BPOP) current ratings (Long-Term IDR and VR of 'BB-')
will not be
impacted in the near term following the Governor of the
Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico's recent statements regarding the possibility of
restructuring numerous
debt instruments, including government general obligation (GO)
bonds. BPOP's
current ratings incorporate the potential for write-downs on its
securities
holdings and credit exposures to the Commonwealth and its
instrumentalities.
In Fitch's report published on May 20, 2014 'Puerto Rico Banks:
Difficult
Operating Environment Constrains Ratings', Fitch stressed the
institution's
capital base and concluded that it should provide an adequate
cushion to absorb
potential losses.
Fitch recognizes that BPOP's exposure to the local government is
large totaling
about $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2015, which includes direct
and indirect
exposure through investment securities, credit facilities to
some of the public
corporations, and loans to entities related to the government as
well as
municipalities.
At this time, in Fitch's opinion, the company's capital position
is sufficient
to absorb potential losses from these exposures. Further, BPOP's
tangible common
equity (TCE) ratios remain solid and also incorporate recent
market changes in
value of its bond holdings. At March 31, 2015, BPOP's Common
Equity Tier 1 Ratio
and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets totaled 15.74% and
10.72%,
respectively. In a scenario assuming 40% writedown to direct and
indirect
exposures, Fitch estimates a pro-forma TCE of 9.37%. In Fitch's
opinion, the
stressed capital position would remain adequate and supports
current rating
level.
While direct exposures to the Commonwealth and its
instrumentalities appears
manageable in Fitch's estimation, Fitch remains concerned with
the
Commonwealth's fiscal situation and potential spill-over effects
to the local
economy. Fitch has noted in previous rating actions that BPOP's
ratings are
highly sensitive to deterioration in economic trends. Although
the company's
NPAs have remained stubbornly high, NCOs have not increased to
the same
magnitude. Future rating actions will be predicated on BPOP's
ability to manage
credit quality in a challenging environment. Credit trends such
as past dues and
delinquency rates, excluding covered and purchased impaired
loans, that deviate
materially from recent performance would likely pressure BPOP's
current ratings.
Presently, BPOP's VR is higher than Puerto Rico's 'CC' general
obligation
rating. This reflects Fitch view that the Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico operates
broadly within the legal system of the United States and
transfer and
convertibility risk is not foreseeable, as Puerto Rican banks
are regulated by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
