(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'. The
issue ratings on
Abu Dhabi's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE's
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AA+'; this Ceiling applies to Abu Dhabi and
Ras al-Khaimah.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating reflects the following factors:
Abu Dhabi's vast buffers provide resilience to lower oil prices.
The external
sovereign balance sheet is the second-strongest of all countries
rated by Fitch,
behind Kuwait (AA/Stable). Fitch estimates that sovereign
foreign assets rose to
181% of GDP at end-2014 compared with direct sovereign external
debt of just
0.6% of GDP. Sovereign net foreign assets are forecast at 178%
of GDP at
end-2016 based on conservative assumptions for investment
performance.
A small budget deficit (including estimated investment income
and dividends from
state oil company ADNOC) is forecast in 2015 as lower oil
revenues outweigh a
likely significant reduction in spending. Budgeted spending was
cut by one-third
and data for the first four months show that on a pro-rata basis
spending was
only 3.7% above budget. The fiscal position is forecast to
return to surplus in
2016, based on Fitch's assumption of higher oil prices. The
current account
surplus is estimated to have exceeded 20% of GDP in nine of the
past 10 years
and should remain around double digit levels in 2015 and 2016.
Real GDP growth tends to exceed peers and is estimated at 5.3%
in 2014, with
non-oil growth over 7%. Non-oil growth has averaged 7.3% over
the past decade,
faster than growth in the oil sector for the bulk of this
period. Lower
government spending and a slowdown in neighbouring Dubai are
expected to slow
non-oil growth to around 4.5% to 2016.
Inflation is greater than and more volatile than peers. This
largely reflects
the influence of real estate cycles, with rents pushing headline
inflation to
around a six-year high of 5.3% in May. Adjustments to
administered prices at the
start of 2015 have also pushed up inflation. A stabilisation of
house prices
should allow inflation to moderate gradually, in addition to
easing risks to
banks. Bank performance is improving in line with the
strengthening of the
economy and NPLs continue to trend downwards.
Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and state-owned
enterprises (SOEs)
fell to an estimated 34% of GDP at end-2014, reflecting the
authorities'
commitment to containing indebtedness. Further deleveraging is
expected
throughout the forecast period. Explicit contingent liabilities
are clearly
delineated and GREs and SOEs borrowing plans are scrutinised by
the authorities.
Abu Dhabi's ability to support its GREs and SOEs is not in
question. Potential
contingent liabilities are unlikely to be material compared with
Abu Dhabi's
assets.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 50% of GDP
and around 85% of fiscal and external revenues. However, oil
production per
capita is one of the highest in the world and supports high GDP
per capita.
Proven oil reserves are large, production costs are low and
production capacity
and downstream facilities are being expanded.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. GDP per
capita is the second
highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns, but human development
indicators are
below the median. The Doing Business score and most World Bank
governance
indicators have improved in recent years and are in line with
the peer median,
although voice and accountability is weak. The World Bank ranks
political
stability above the peer median and the political scene is
stable. Fitch
considers geopolitical risks to be elevated compared with some
peers.
Economy policymaking tools, primarily at the federal level, are
weak, although
steps to develop the policy framework continue. A macro-fiscal
unit has been
established at the Department of Finance and use of
macro-prudential tools has
increased. Nonetheless, Abu Dhabi is primarily dependent on its
fiscal and
external buffers to absorb shocks.
Major gaps in the transparency and availability of data remain
despite
improvements and few high frequency indicators are disseminated.
In particular,
a comprehensive external balance sheet is not published and
there is less
information on the sovereign balance sheet than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators and
strengthening
policymaking institutions, relative to peers, which would
ultimately be
conducive to reducing the economy's dependence on oil.
- An improvement in the transparency and availability of key
data.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of oil prices sharply lower than Fitch's
forecasts that
erode fiscal and external buffers, coupled with the
crystallisation of
contingent liabilities.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD65/b in 2015 and
USD75/b in 2016 and
USD80/b in 2017.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade and that the domestic
political scene will
remain stable.
No major change is expected in ADIA's relationship with and use
by the Emirate
of Abu Dhabi or in its investment guidelines.
