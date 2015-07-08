(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
on nine of Sri
Lanka's banks. The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
National Savings
Bank and Bank of Ceylon (BOC) have been affirmed at 'BB-' and
their National
Long-Term Ratings have been affirmed at 'AAA(lka)' and
'AA+(lka)', respectively.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating of
People's Bank at
'AA+(lka)'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of DFCC
Bank PLC at 'B+'
and the National Long-Term Ratings of DFCC and DFCC Vardhana
Bank PLC at
'AA-(lka)'. National Development Bank PLC's (NDB) National
Long-Term Rating was
affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'. Fitch also affirmed NDB's Long-Term IDR
at 'B+' and
subsequently withdrew the rating due to commercial reasons.
Furthermore, Fitch has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating of
Commercial Bank
of Ceylon PLC (Commercial) at 'AA(lka)', Hatton National Bank
PLC (HNB) at
'AA-(lka)' and Seylan Bank PLC at 'A-(lka)'.
Fitch has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating of Sampath
Bank PLC to
'A+(lka)' from 'AA-(lka).
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook for the Sri Lankan banking
sector. This is
because the sector credit profile is not likely to deteriorate
materially even
though there could be downside pressure on asset quality and
profitability. The
operating environment is a key rating driver for the Sri Lankan
banking sector
given its potential volatility. The sector outlook was revised
from Negative to
Stable in December 2014.
Banks With Sovereign-Support Driven Long-Term Ratings
The IDRs and the National Long-Term Ratings of National Savings
Bank and BOC,
and the National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank reflect
Fitch's expectation
of extraordinary support from the government of Sri Lanka
(BB-/Stable). Their
Stable Outlook mirrors the Stable Outlook on the sovereign's
rating.
Fitch believes that state support for National Savings Bank
stems from its
policy mandate of mobilising retail savings and primarily
investing them in
government securities. The National Savings Bank Act contains an
explicit
deposit guarantee and Fitch is of the view that the authorities
would support,
in case of need, the bank's depositors and its senior unsecured
creditors to
maintain confidence and systemic stability. Fitch has not
assigned a Viability
Rating (VR) to National Savings Bank as it is a policy bank.
Fitch expects support for BOC and People's Bank to stem from
their high systemic
importance, quasi-sovereign status, role as key lenders to the
government and
full government ownership.
The senior debt of National Savings Bank and BOC is rated at the
same level as
the banks' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs as the notes rank
equally with their
other senior unsecured obligations.
BOC's VR reflects its thin capitalisation and weak asset
quality. This is
counterbalanced by its strong domestic funding franchise, which
is underpinned
by its state linkages.
The National Long-Term Ratings of Seylan Bank reflects Fitch's
view that the
state would provide it extraordinary support in case of need
because the
regulator has classified it as one of six domestic systemically
important banks.
Fitch assigns Seylan Bank a lower support-driven rating because
it has a smaller
market share compared with its larger peers.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic Strength
Fitch considers Commercial Bank as the strongest bank in this
peer group. Its
rating captures its more measured risk appetite, solid
franchise, sound track
record, and strong funding profile. The bank's provision
coverage has been
improving and asset quality has remained satisfactory. The
ratings reflect our
expectation that its operations in Bangladesh will remain small.
HNB's rating reflects its strong franchise, satisfactory
capitalisation,
established track record and higher risk appetite compared to
better-rated
peers. Its senior debentures carry the same rating as they rank
equal with other
unsecured obligations.
The downgrade of Sampath Bank's National Long-Term Rating
reflects the weakening
of its capitalisation relative to peers, which offset benefits
from the growth
of its franchise. Fitch expects that this trend will continue as
the bank is not
likely to be able to sustain growth purely through retained
earnings. The bank's
Fitch Core Capital ratio declined to 10.6% at end-March 2015
from 13.1% at
end-December 2013. Its regulatory Tier 1 ratio also deteriorated
to 8.3% from
10.1% over the same period while the Tier 1 ratio of its direct
peers remained
above 11%. The weakening was mainly due to a shift in Sampath
Bank's loan book
towards consumer and retail loans which carry a higher risk
weight. Pawning
advances, which were zero risk weighted, decreased to 6.6% of
loans at end-March
2015 from 19.4% at end-2013.
The ratings on DFCC and its 99% owned subsidiary DFCC Vardhana
Bank capture the
consolidated group's adequate capitalisation and its developing
commercial
banking franchise. Fitch has equalised the ratings of the two
banks due to their
strong and increasing integration.
DFCC's US dollar notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and its Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior
debt is rated at
the same level as DFCC's National Long-Term Rating as the
securities constitute
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. Fitch
has assigned a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the US dollar notes to reflect
average recovery
prospects under both a standalone and consolidated basis.
The affirmation of NDB's ratings reflect its better asset
quality compared with
peers and long and stable operating history, counterbalanced by
its rapid growth
as a commercial bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
state-owned
National Savings Bank, BOC, and People's Bank reflect their high
importance to
the government and high systemic importance. The SRs and SRFs of
privately-owned
DFCC and NDB reflect their lower systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The old style Basel II Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
notes of BOC,
DFCC, DFCC Vardhana Bank, NDB, Commercial Bank, HNB, Sampath
Bank and Seylan
Bank are rated one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings
to reflect the
subordination to senior unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks are sensitive to changes in the operating environment,
which would
often be reflected in changes in the sovereign rating.
Significant capital
impairment risks, possibly due to higher risk taking or a
protracted
macroeconomic deterioration, could result in negative rating
actions on the
banks if Fitch believes that this could result in a material
erosion of capital
buffers.
Banks with Sovereign-Support Driven Long-Term Ratings
Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the perception of
state support to
National Savings Bank, BOC and People's Bank could result in a
change in these
entities' ratings. For National Savings Bank, a reduced
expectation of state
support through, for instance, the removal of preferential
support, or a
substantial change in its policy role and/or deviation from
mandated core
activities indicating its reduced importance to the government,
could also
result in a downgrade of the bank's National Rating. Visible
demonstration of
preferential support for BOC and People's Bank in the form of an
explicit
guarantee will be instrumental to an upgrade of their National
Long-Term
Ratings.
A continued decline in capitalisation through a surge in lending
or a further
decline in asset quality alongside high dividend payouts could
place downward
pressure on BOC's VR.
Seylan's support-driven National Ratings are sensitive to
changes around the
sovereign's ability and propensity to provide support. Fitch
would consider an
upgrade on Seylan's ratings if the bank's standalone rating -
currently at a
notch below its support-driven rating - moves above the
support-driven rating
through a significant and sustained improvement in asset quality
and
provisioning, and its other credit metrics are in line with that
of higher-rated
peers.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven By Intrinsic Strength
Sustained improvements in Commercial Bank's asset quality and
enhanced
resilience against a volatile operating environment could be
positive for the
rating. Its ratings could be downgraded if its ability to
withstand cyclical
asset quality deterioration declines due to lower earnings and
capitalisation.
In addition, any marked weakening in its deposit franchise and a
deviation from
its measured risk appetite, both viewed by Fitch as key factors
that
differentiate Commercial from its lower-rated peers, would be
negative.
Upside potential for HNB's ratings stems from a lower risk
appetite and
sustained improvements in its financial profile, in particular
asset quality and
funding. A material increase in risk taking, unless sufficiently
mitigated
through capital and financial performance, could result in a
rating downgrade.
Fitch views the upside potential of Sampath Bank's ratings as
limited as long as
the trend of higher risk taking and declining capitalisation
persists. A sharp
decline in its asset quality could result in a further rating
downgrade.
Rating upgrades for DFCC and DFCC Vardhana Bank would be
contingent on a
materially stronger commercial banking franchise while
maintaining strong credit
metrics. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a sustained
and substantial
increase in risk appetite that could materially weaken the
group's strong
capital position. In addition DFCC Vardhana Bank's ratings are
sensitive to a
decline in its strategic importance to DFCC, which Fitch
considers unlikely as
the two entities have said they plan to merge.
Fitch believes that NDB's capitalisation and its National
Long-Term Rating would
come under pressure if the bank sustains its growth momentum, in
the absence of
other mitigating factors. The consolidation of NDB's franchise
together with the
maintenance of strong credit metrics could result in an upgrade
of NDB's rating.
The assigned debt ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the entities'
long-term issuer ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A reduced propensity of the government to support systemically
important banks
could result in a downgrade in the assigned SRs and SRFs, but we
view this to be
unlikely in the medium term. A change in the sovereign ratings
could also lead
to a change in these ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The assigned subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem with
the banks'
National Long-Term Ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions are as follows:
National Savings Bank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
BOC:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'AA(lka)'
People's Bank:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
DFCC:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
US dollar senior, unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
DFCC Vardhana Bank:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)', Outlook Stable
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
NDB:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+' with
Stable Outlook;
withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '4'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at 'A+(lka)'
Commercial Bank:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
HNB:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
Sampath Bank:
National Long-Term Rating downgraded from 'AA-(lka)' to
'A+(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures
downgraded from 'A+(lka)'
to 'A(lka)'
Seylan Bank:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding senior debentures: affirmed at 'A-(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed
at 'BBB+(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International ratings on National Savings
Bank, BOC, DFCC
and NDB)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (National ratings on National Savings
Bank, BOC, DFCC,
DFCC Vardhana Bank, NDB, Commercial Bank)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1,
Sri Lanka
Jeewanthi Malagala (National ratings on HNB and People's Bank)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National ratings on Sampath Bank)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Nadika Ranasinghe (National ratings on Seylan Bank)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Secondary Analysts
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (International ratings on National
Savings Bank, BOC,
DFCC and NDB and National ratings of People's Bank, HNB, Sampath
Bank, Seylan
Bank)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Dilranie Mudannayake (National ratings on National Savings Bank)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Nadika Ranasinghe (National ratings on BOC)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National rating of Commercial Bank)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Jeewanthi Malagala (National ratings on NDB, DFCC and DFCC
Vardhana Bank)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
BOC, People's Bank, Commercial Bank, HNB, Sampath Bank, NDB and
DFCC each have a
1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder
other than Fitch,
Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or
credit reviews
undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
