LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Luxembourg is a small, very wealthy economy with strong
governance and stable
institutions. Its small manufacturing and agriculture sectors
and strong focus
in the financial services are reflected in the Grand Duchy's
high degree of
trade openness.
Economic growth in Luxembourg has been robust with real GDP
growth estimated to
be 3.1% in 2014, against a euro area average of 1.7% and a 'AAA'
median of 2.0%.
Although growth is volatile due to the small size of the
economy, five-year
average growth is strong at 2.2%. Inflation was a weak 0.7% in
2014, and is
forecast to remain weak at 0.8% in 2015 due to lower oil prices
offsetting a 2pp
VAT rate hike and the effects of the ECB's accommodative
monetary policy.
Luxembourg's external position is a key rating strength, with a
large net
external creditor position of 2,570% of GDP in 2015. This has
resulted from the
accumulation of persistent current account surpluses over more
than two decades,
largely due to the services account, and is largely attributable
to the
international banks and investments funds industries.
Public finances are strong with gross general government
debt/GDP low at 23.4%,
and further supported by a large government portfolio of
financial assets
totalling 38.5% of GDP. Fitch estimates that a possible
recapitalisation of the
central bank could contribute roughly 4.7pp to government debt.
However plans
for this, including the size and the funding sources, are not
yet finalised. The
general government balance is forecast to be balanced in 2015,
driven by a
central government deficit of 1.5% of GDP and a large social
security surplus of
1.7% of GDP.
Fiscal policy is characterised by the government's consolidation
programme
2015-19 to offset loss of e-commerce VAT revenues due to a
change in the EU
treatment of these revenues (around 2.2% of GDP by 2019). The
consolidation
effort planned for 2015-19 is estimated at 1.7% of GDP in
structural terms, with
1% of GDP of the effort taken in 2015 (roughly half of which was
through the VAT
rate hike measure in January 2015). The measures are expected to
be front-loaded
in 2015-16 and initially focussed on revenue-measures before
shifting to a more
balanced mix by 2019.
Public finance sustainability remains a challenge for Luxembourg
despite the
2013 pension reforms, in the context of high fiscal costs of
ageing. The
European Commission's May 2015 ageing report projects ageing
costs to increase
by 6.2% of GDP by 2060, a downward revision from an increase of
11.7% of GDP
during the 2012 exercise. This improvement is largely due to
optimistic
revisions to demographic assumptions (and hence potential
growth). A further
independent assessment of the need for reforms to mitigate
ageing costs in
Luxembourg is expected in early 2016, but Fitch considers it
unlikely that
significant reforms will be passed before the 2018 elections.
The economy is very dependent on the performance of the
financial services
sector, which accounts for roughly 27% of Luxembourg's GDP and
12% of
employment. The sector is dominated by international banks and
investment funds
that expose the small open economy to exogenous shocks from the
international
financial markets. The domestically-oriented banks are fairly
insulated from the
internationally-oriented banks as linkages tend to be limited to
the interbank
funding market. Luxembourg's investment funds' assets under
management grew by a
robust 18.3% in 2014 to a record EUR3,095bn, and are likely to
see similar
strong growth in 2015 due to support from the ECB's quantitative
easing
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the rating
are currently moderate. However, the main factor that could
result in negative
rating action is:
A severe sudden negative shock to financial sector activity in
Luxembourg could
have adverse ramifications for the macro-economy, resulting in
worsening labour
market conditions and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that there will not be an exodus of
Luxembourg-based
multi-national corporations or a migration of their operations
arising from the
impact of the Base Erosion Profit-Sharing (BEPS) initiative.
Fitch assumes that new structural reforms will be taken to
offset the costs of
ageing on the pension system and other ageing related policies.
Failure to do so
could result in Luxembourg's rating gradually coming under
pressure over the
next decade.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign's financial sector contingent
liabilities will
be limited to the domestically-oriented banks, even in the event
of a systemic
shock to the wider financial sector.
In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone, Fitch assumes
this would be
unlikely to trigger a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or
another
country's rapid exit. However, it would increase financial
market volatility and
dent economic confidence.
