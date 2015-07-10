(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gestione Commissariale
del Comune di Roma (GC)'s Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Long-term rating on GC's two bonds (ISINs: XS0181673798 and
XS0097805211) at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects the ongoing obligation of the national
government to
make available EUR500m per year in perpetuity to allow GC to
service the City of
Rome's debt and commercial obligations under its management.
As a state entity established by decree Law 78/2008 GC is
strategically
important to the national government (or sponsor under Fitch's
Rating of Public
Sector Entities Rating Criteria) insofar it is mandated to hold
all the assets
and liabilities of the City of Rome incurred before 28 April
2008, including
bonds and loans (75% of which carry fixed rate) except real
estate assets and
stakes in municipal companies. Decree Law 16/2014 transferred to
GC additional
EUR0.6bn liabilities from the City of Rome's. Once receivables
are collected or
written off and non-financial liabilities are paid or
transacted, GC will cease
to exist as per decree law 225/2010 and Fitch understands that
it may evolve
into a debt-amortising structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Italian government makes available EUR500m each year, till
need be, and
EUR37m each year from 2013 for 30 years, to service debt
incurred by the City of
Rome before April 2008 as well as to pay Rome's commercial
liabilities passed on
to GC. Of the EUR500m, the national government contributes
EUR300m, while the
city is mandated to provide EUR200m from personal income tax
surcharge and a fee
on passengers at its airports, which the national government
could withhold from
annual subsidies/revenue apportioned to Rome if the city fails
to provide its
part.
The EUR500m is used by the national government to service
directly loans at or
bonds issued by GC to fund outstanding liabilities. However, as
only EUR205m has
been committed to servicing GC's currently outstanding EUR3.5bn
loans, it will
receive EUR320m in 2015-2016.
GC's assets declined by EUR200m to EUR2.5bn, due to collection
of receivables
and receivables write-downs, while liabilities contracted
EUR0.5bn to EUR9.3bn
due to payment of debt instalments and payables, and transaction
of liabilities.
According to Fitch estimates, GC's liquidity as of June 2015
would cover debt
instalments and other liabilities coming due till December 2015
when GC's
asset-liability deficit is expected to narrow to near EUR6bn,
from EUR7bn in
2013.
By 2016 GC will borrow nearly EUR5bn by up-streaming EUR295m
(EUR500m minus
EUR205m) available over 2017-2040. The remaining deficit of
nearly EUR1bn, as
well as net interest expenses, could be funded via the
up-streaming of EUR500m
contributions available from 2040 onwards. The latter would also
fund the
EUR1.4bn bullet bond due in 2048.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GC's IDR mirrors that of Italy (BBB+/Stable) in light of its
status as a state
body. Rating equalisation factors in the government's obligation
to service debt
incurred by GC from 2011 onwards.
The IDR could be downgraded below that of Italy in case of
adverse legal changes
to GC's status as a public body. A downgrade could also stem
from unforeseen
liabilities that jeopardise GC's transformation into an
amortising vehicle of
bonds and loans still outstanding once Rome's payables are
finally paid and
receivables collected, or written off in 2016/2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that reinvestment of funds collected during
2017-2040 from 2H15 to
2016 could partly offset interest costs over the same period.
Conversely if the
liquidity was deposited in non-interest bearing accounts at the
national
treasury the national government would make up for financing
needs stemming from
the interest rate differential.
Minor contingent asset and liabilities are likely to be taken
over by the City
of Rome or the state from 2017 when GC is supposed to end its
operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
8, Via Morigi
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987713">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.